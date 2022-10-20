FAU Adds Keiser’s Chris Grimmett-Norris To Staff As Assistant Coach

Courtesy: FAU Sports

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University head swimming & diving coach Lara Preacco has announced the hiring of Chris Grimmett-Norris as assistant coach.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Chris to our coaching staff,” Preacco said. “He adds a generous amount of dedication and talent. Chris is incredibly passionate about swimming and athletic performances, while also acknowledging the human side of our athletes. As a coaching staff, we are looking forward to another amazing year, and Chris will be a tremendous addition to our team.”

Grimmett-Norris joins the program after two seasons as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Keiser University. During his tenure, he helped coach the men’s team to its first NAIA championship title and women’s team to its first title. He was also named to the Slovakian National Team coaching staff. Grimmett-Norris also previously served as a graduate assistant for the University of Arkansas, where the Razorbacks were top 15 in the NCAA. Grimmett-Norris also served an assistant coach for Wagner College.

Grimmett-Norris graduated from Virginia Tech in 2017, where he competed on the swim team for three years. He was also a member of both the US Swimming National Team and National Junior Team.

Grimmett-Norris and the Owls will return to the pool to face Princeton on Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.