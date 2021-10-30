Emma McKeon Hits #4 All-Time 100 Freestyle In 50.67 To Close Out 2021 World Cup

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

Emma McKeon has been among the most consistent winners throughout the 4-stop 2021 FINA World Cup Series and closed out the circuit with one final win the women’s 100 freestyle as she stopped the clock in a 50.67. Not only was that swim more than a second faster than Michelle Coleman‘s silver medal time of 51.94, but it was also the 4th quickest short course 100 freestyle in history.

McKeon recently tied Sarah Sjostrom for the #2 spot in the rankings with a 50.58 in Hungary, meaning that she now holds 2 of the top 4 times in history. In fact, McKeon, world record-holder Cate Campbell, and Sarah Sjostrom each hold 2 of the top 6 times in the event.

All-Time Women’s Short Course 100 Freestyle Rankings

Sarah Sjostrom swim her 50.58 and 50.77 swims back in 2017 and each one was a world record at the time but Cate Campbell came along later that year to bring the mark down to a 50.25, which has remained untouched for nearly 4 year.

Cate Campbell also holds the 7th fastest time with a 50.86, while Siobhan Haughey rounds out the top 8 with her 50.94 Asian record from the 2020 ISL season final.

Emma McKeon has now been under 51 seconds in the 100 freestyle 3 times during the 2021 World Cup, having hit a 50.96 in Berlin in addition to her 50.58 and now 50.67. Prior to this fall, McKeon’s fastest time in the event was a 51.02 from the 2019 ISL season.

McKeon will likely have another few opportunities to get under 51 seconds during the upcoming ISL playoffs where she is expected to race for the London Roar. Her best performance during the regular season for the Roar was a 51.05 at Match 8.