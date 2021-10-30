2021 FINA World Cup Kazan: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

MEN’S 400 IM – FASTEST HEAT

WR 3:54.81 SETO Daiya JPN 20 DEC 2019 Las Vegas (USA)

WC 3:57.25 SETO Daiya JPN 30 SEP 2018 Eindhoven (NED)

WJ 3:59.15 SETO Daiya JPN 13 DEC 2012 (TUR)

GOLD – Daiya Seto (JPN), 3:57.85

SILVER – Ilya Borodin (RUS), 4:02.89

BRONZE – Daniil Pasynkov (RUS), 4:06.01

27-year-old Daiya Seto of Japan put on an absolute clinic in this men’s 400m IM, logging a massive 3:57.85 to beat the field by 5 seconds. The man led from start to finish and nearly broke his own longstanding World Cup Record, a mark represented by the 3:57.25 he put up in 2018.

Seto owns the World Record in this event with his lifetime best of 3:54.81 from the ISL season 1 finale in Las Vegas; however, his outing here was right up there among the best. His 3:57.85 here in Kazan ranks as the 11th fastest swim in history.

He will be contesting the 200m breaststroke later on in tonight’s session.

A pair of Russian record-holders followed Seto, with Ilya Borodin snagging silver in 4:02.89 while Daniil Pasynov rounded out the top 3 in 4:06.01. The latter owns the SCM 200 IM Russian record while Borodin set this event’s Russian mark at 3:59.57 just last month.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FASTEST HEAT

WR 7:59.34 BELMONTE Mireia ESP 10 AUG 2013 Berlin (GER)

WC 7:59.34 BELMONTE GARCIA Mireia ESP 10 AUG 2013 Berlin (GER)

WJ 7:59.44 WANG Jianjiahe CHN 6 OCT 2018 Budapest (HUN)

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

WR 54.61 SJOSTROM Sarah SWE 7 DEC 2014 Doha (QAT)

WC 54.84 DAHLIA Kelsi USA 6 OCT 2018 Budapest (HUN)

WJ 55.64 SHKURDAI Anastasiya BLR 1 NOV 2020 Budapest (HUN)

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

WR 21.75 SANTOS Nicholas BRA 6 OCT 2018 Budapest (HUN)

WC 21.75 SANTOS Nicholas BRA 6 OCT 2018 Budapest (HUN)

WJ 22.34 MINAKOV Andrei RUS 18 DEC 2020 Saint Petersburg (RUS)

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

WR 1:58.94 McKEOWN Kaylee AUS 28 NOV 2020 Different Area (AUS)

WC 1:59.35 ZEVINA Daryna UKR 26 AUG 2016 Chartres (FRA)

WJ 2:00.03 FRANKLIN Missy USA 22 OCT 2011 (GER)

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

WR 48.33 STEWART Coleman USA 29 AUG 2021 Napoli (ITA)

WC 48.88 XU Jiayu CHN 11 NOV 2018 Tokyo (JPN)

WJ 48.90 KOLESNIKOV Kliment RUS 22 DEC 2017 Saint Petersburg (RUS)

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

WR 28.56 ATKINSON Alia JAM 6 OCT 2018 Budapest (HUN)

WC 28.56 ATKINSON Alia JAM 6 OCT 2018 Budapest (HUN)

WJ 28.81 PILATO Benedetta ITA 21 NOV 2020 Budapest (HUN)

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

WR 2:00.16 PRIGODA Kirill RUS 13 DEC 2018 Hangzhou (CHN)

WC 2:00.48 GYURTA Daniel HUN 31 AUG 2014 Dubai (UAE)

WJ 2:03.23 BEST TIME 14 DEC 2012 (TUR)

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

WR 50.25 CAMPBELL Cate AUS 26 OCT 2017 Adelaide (AUS)

WC 50.58 24.49 SJOSTROM Sarah SWE Eindhoven (NED) 11 AUG 2017

=WC 50.58 24.55 McKEON Emma AUS Budapest (HUN) 9 OCT 2021

WJ 51.45 SANCHEZ Kayla Noelle CAN 14 DEC 2018 Sheffield (GBR)

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

WR 1:39.37 23.79 49.29 1:14.72 BIEDERMANN Paul GER Berlin (GER) 15 NOV 2009

WC 1:39.37 23.79 49.29 1:14.72 BIEDERMANN Paul GER Berlin (GER) 15 NOV 2009

WJ 1:40.65 23.58 49.51 1:15.14 SATES Matthew RSA Berlin (GER) 3 OCT 2021

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

WR 2:01.86 HOSSZU Katinka HUN 6 DEC 2014 Doha (QAT)

WC 2:02.13 HOSSZU Katinka HUN 31 AUG 2014 Dubai (UAE)

WJ 2:04.64 SANCHEZ Kayla Noelle CAN 14 DEC 2018 Sheffield (GBR)

