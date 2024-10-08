ECU’s Sara Kalawska, North Texas’ Kamryn Wong Earn AAC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards.

SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Sara Kalawska, Junior, East Carolina

Kalawska captured two event wins in East Carolina’s season-opening meet against Gardner-Webb, Barton and Catawba on Oct. 5 in Greenville, N.C. The junior won the 100-yard butterfly in 56.49 and captured the 200 butterfly in 2:04.21, the 23rd-ranked time in the nation.

DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kamryn Wong, Junior, North Texas

Wong earned four first-place finishes last weekend. On Friday (Oct. 3) at New Mexico State, she won the 1-meter springboard event with a score of 294.60 and the 3-meter event with 273.53. points. On Saturday, Oct. 4, the junior won the 1-meter event with a score of 293.60 points and the 3-meter event with 300.70 points. Both were NCAA Zone Diving-qualifying cuts.