Centre College Officially Opens New Champions Hall Facility With Split Against Evansville

CENTRE COLLEGE VS EVANSVILLE

October 4, 2024

Danville, Ky.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Centre College Athletics

DANVILLE, Ky. – The first night of regular-season swimming ever in Champions Hall saw the women’s side of the Centre swimming & diving program defeating NCAA Division I University of Evansville while the men fell in a valiant effort.

The women’s squad picked up a 162-132 victory while the men fell 189-105.

The Gold & White women won six individual races and one relay while the men saw two diving wins and two swimming wins.

In the 1000 freestyle, the Colonels picked up the team’s first win inside the newly dedicated Craig W. Johnson Pool inside Champions Hall. Freshman Sarah Feild dominated and touched the wall first in 11:09.84.

Callie West showed no signs of slowing down after her stellar junior season. She won the 50 freestyle in 24.84 which barely beat teammate Olivia Headley who finished in 25.07. West also won the 100 freestyle in 54.36 with Headley close behind at 55.97. West won the 100 butterfly in 58.42 in a thrilling finish that was just less than second ahead of one of the Aces.

Katelynn Stanczyk , Whitney Dollins , West, and Headley teamed up for a 200 freestyle relay win in 1:40.09.

It was Stanczyk who had the final two wins for the Centre women. She won the 200 freestyle in 1:57.88 and the 500 freestyle 5:23.45.

Brady Miller was the individual who picked up both swimming wins for the men’s squad. The freshman was the first ever men’s individual winner for the Colonels at the new pool with a 9:42.74 performance in the 1000 freestyle. He followed that up with a win in the 500 freestyle (4:44.86).

Transfer Avery Balch made an immediate impact as he swept the men’s diving events. He scored 293.70 in the three-meter dive and 299.48 in the one-meter event.

UP NEXT

Centre will be split squad for the next meets. Some individuals will travel to Washington and Lee University on Oct. 13 while others will face Midway in Daville on the same day.

Courtesy: Evansville Athletics

DANVILLE, Ky. – Friday evening’s contest against Centre College saw the University of Evansville swimming and diving teams split its match-up. The Purple Aces men earned a 189-105 win while the women dropped a 162-132 decision. Highlighting the day was the performance of Maddie Rollett, who qualified for NCAA Diving Zones with her score of 273.45 in the 1-meter dive.

Women’s Recap

Things got off to a nice start for the ladies as they were victorious in the 200-medley relay. Ane Garate, Rafaela Markarewicz, Sveva Brugnoli, and Rebecca Lago posted a 1:50.46 to win by just over a half second. Garate followed her solid relay with a triumph in the 100-backstroke. Her time checked in at 1:01.34. She picked up another win in the 200-backstroke. Her winning time was 2:13.12.

Markarewicz continued a strong performance with a win in the 100-breaststroke. Her race finished in 1:08.52, topping the competition by just over a second. In the 200-yard breaststroke, Markarewicz came in second with Mari Mueller picking up the win in 2:28.75.

Brugnoli and Mueller led the way in the 200-IM. Completing the race in 2:10.23, Brugnoli came in just ahead of Mueller. In the 200-fly, Brugnoli added another win, posting a 2:09.81.

Reigning Missouri Valley Conference Diver of the Week Maddie Rollett picked up right where she left off, sweeping the 1 and 3-meter dives for the second consecutive weekend. Scoring a 273.45, Rollett bested Leah Gardner’s 206.48. Rollett’s score in the 3-meter finished at 252.90. Gardner was also second in that event with a 192.15.

Men’s Recap

Patrik Vilbergsson, Carlos Souto Vilas, Daniel Santos Lopez, and Sammy McCall opened the night with a win in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:34.29. After recording a pair of top three finishes last weekend, Joseph Capo started his competition on Friday with a victory in the 200-free. His 1:45.69 edge teammate Grady Whitson’s 1:47.59.

Vilbergsson took the win in the 100-backstroke. Swimming a 52.04, he defeated fellow Ace Boris Tavrovsky, who posted a 53.55. He added a win in the 200-yard backstroke, besting Logan Tenison and Tavrovsky. His time finished at 1:52.81. Souto Vilas was victorious in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke. His winning time in the 100 was a 58.50 with the runner-up finishing in 59.93. In the 200, a 2:12.75 defeated teammate Joao Guiherme.

Adam Pawlak was victorious in the 200-fly with a time of 2:00.14 while Michael Pruett led an Evansville sweep of the top four in the 100-yard free. Pruett’s 47.86 led Ben Morse, Jakob Grundbacher, and Mohammed Rashed.

Santos Lopez edge Brendan Ulewicz in the 100-fly. He posted a 51.39. In the 200-yard IM, it was Grady Whitson completing the race in 2:00.70 with Titus Jabedo coming in second with his time of 2:03.63. The men wrapped up competition with a win in the 200 medley relay. Pruett, McCall, Tenison, and Santos Lopez finished in 1:25.38.