Eastern Illinois Men Win 12 Events To Top Wabash 187-78

Courtesy: Eastern Illinois Athletics

CHARLESTON, Ill. – Eastern Illinois finished with a 187-78 victory against Wabash Saturday afternoon. The Panthers had an overall dominating performance, collecting 12 first-place finishes in the 14 events.

Scott House finished in first place in each of his individual races and helped both relays finish in first place. House finished with a 1:45.06 time in the 200-yard freestyle, a 46.09 in the 100-yard freestyle, anchored the 200-yard medley relay and opened the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 21.50.

Miguel Turcios grabbed first place in his three individual events. Turcios finished the 100 yard IM in 54.57, finished with a time of 1:56.67 in the 200-yard backstroke, and recorded a 1:57.50 in the 200 yard IM. Turcios also anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay, posting a time of 22.44 in his efforts in the third-place finish.

Andrew Crouse posted a 53.12 to finish first in the 100-yard backstroke.

Race Archibald finished in first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with an emphatic 59.91. Archibald also finished in second in the 200-yard breaststroke, recording a 2:17.68.

Austin Kueck took first in the 200-yard butterfly, posting a time of 2:00.73. In the same race, Alex Adams finished with a 2:03.05, giving him second place. Ethan Dolan competed in the same event, the first time competing in this race in his career, and finished in third place with a respectable time of 2:08.96.

The Panthers will head to Valparaiso, Ind. for their next meet on Feb. 27 against Butler and Valparaiso.

Courtesy: Wabash Athletics