Eastern Illinois Men Win 12 Events To Top Wabash 187-78

Courtesy: Eastern Illinois Athletics
CHARLESTON, Ill. – Eastern Illinois finished with a 187-78 victory against Wabash Saturday afternoon. The Panthers had an overall dominating performance, collecting 12 first-place finishes in the 14 events.
Scott House finished in first place in each of his individual races and helped both relays finish in first place. House finished with a 1:45.06 time in the 200-yard freestyle, a 46.09 in the 100-yard freestyle, anchored the 200-yard medley relay and opened the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 21.50.
Miguel Turcios grabbed first place in his three individual events. Turcios finished the 100 yard IM in 54.57, finished with a time of 1:56.67 in the 200-yard backstroke, and recorded a 1:57.50 in the 200 yard IM. Turcios also anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay, posting a time of 22.44 in his efforts in the third-place finish.
Andrew Crouse posted a 53.12 to finish first in the 100-yard backstroke.
Race Archibald finished in first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with an emphatic 59.91. Archibald also finished in second in the 200-yard breaststroke, recording a 2:17.68.
Austin Kueck took first in the 200-yard butterfly, posting a time of 2:00.73. In the same race, Alex Adams finished with a 2:03.05, giving him second place. Ethan Dolan competed in the same event, the first time competing in this race in his career, and finished in third place with a respectable time of 2:08.96.
Courtesy: Wabash Athletics
Wesley Slaughter captured one of two individual victories for Wabash by winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.94. He placed second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.17. Jan Dziedek added a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 52.85. The senior scored a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.37 as well as a third-place effort in the 100 individual medley (56.69).
Justin Dusza scored a pair of second-place finishes in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke events. He completed the 100 in 54.09 before taking second in the 200 with a time of 2:00.55. Freshman Connor Baker picked up second place in the 200 freestyle by finishing in 1:48.72. Jacob Penrose finished the 500 freestyle in 5:19.10 to place third overall.
The Wabash quartet of Chaz Rhodes, Slaughter, Dziadek, and Brandon Edwards combined to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:36.82. The Little Giants finished the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. Slaugher, Gavin Hill, Edwards, and Caleb McCarty completed the race in 1:29.08.
“Today was a great day for us to get on the road and see how our team reacted,” Wabash head coach Will Bernhardt said. “After not having an away meet for a year, it challenged us to be at our best.
“I’m happy with how we swam today. Most of our guys had faster times this week on the road than we had last week at home. That’s really hard to do and I’m proud of our men for battling a tough NCAA DI opponent at their place. We got better today and this will see each us well in the coming weeks as we prepare to compete against Rose-Hulman and DePauw.”
The Little Giants are scheduled to compete on Thursday and Friday in a two-day meet at Rose-Hulman beginning at 4:30 p.m.