Drew Kibler on Training with ASU: ‘It’s really gnarly’

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After his win in the men’s 400 free in Greensboro, we spoke with recent Tempe transplant Drew Kibler about how his move to Arizona State has been. Kibler said he is forced to bring his A-Game to practice every day under the tutelage of head coach Bob Bowman and the ASU pro group, something he is enjoying even if it pushes him to his limits.