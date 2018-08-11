Dressel Breaks Phelps’ 100 Fly Pan Pac Championship Record In 50.75

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Caeleb Dressel won his first gold medal of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in the men’s 100 fly, breaking Michael Phelps‘ meet record in a time of 50.75.

Phelps had set the Pan Pac standard back in 2010 at the Championships in Irvine, clocking a time of 50.86. Dressel’s 50.75 takes that down by just over one-tenth of a second, and gives the reigning World Champion his sixth career swim under 51 seconds. Dressel went 50.50 at U.S. Nationals which is currently the fastest time in the world this year.

Comparing their splits on these swims, it’s clear how different the two swim this race, with Dressel being more of a 50/100 swimmer and Phelps primarily a 200m swimmer who can go up to 400 and down to 100.

Pan Pac Meet Record Split Comparison

Phelps, 2010 Dressel, 2018
24.03 23.35
26.83 27.40
50.86 50.75

Dressel won the World Championship title last summer in a time of 49.86, falling just .04 shy of Phelps’ 2009 world record (49.82). The 21-year-old also tied Phelps’ all-time record for gold medals won at a World Championship with seven, though Dressel did it with the addition of the mixed relays.

This was Dressel’s third medal of the meet, adding to a pair of bronze’s won in the 100 freestyle and the mixed medley relay. He’ll have a shot at another later in the session in the men’s 400 free relay, and he’ll also be in the hunt in the men’s 50 free and the 400 medley relay on the final day.

Michael j. Mooney

A so so time .back half weak…he does not seem himself. Not sure what the problem is..

31 minutes ago
Old 80s Swimmer

Overtrained. He looks thin and drained….

21 minutes ago
swim756

Agreed. You can tell from watching, especially on the underwater that he just doesn’t have that pop and power he did last year. I’m not concerned though, he’ll be back next year

17 minutes ago
Coach Mike 1952

And the time change…. brutal for most except maybe Chase Kalisz

6 minutes ago
Mark

Dressel breaks the meet record, guy is obviously over trained, need to switch to usrpt… right? Y’all realize that he is in super aerobic mode while training, as he should be for a good taper in 2020. He probably is barely doing the amount of anaerobic work that he will be doing the final year before the Olympics. I think everyone needs to realign their expectations. Team USA swims fast when it matters. What seems more important to swimmers, many gold medals at pan pacs, or many gold medals at the Olympics?

12 minutes ago

