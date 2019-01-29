Dolfin Swim of the Week: Osvath’s 1:53 Sets School Record, Book NCAAs

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Missouri State’s Artur Osvath broke school and pool records last week in a stellar 1:53.68 200 breast that should book him a return trip to the NCAA Championships.

Osvath had previously gone 1:55.88 at the Iowa Invite back in December. But he torched that time over the weekend at the Shamrock Invitational hosted by Notre Dame. His 1:53.68 was the fastest 200 breast of the week by nearly four full seconds. (No one else has broken 1:55 since the beginning of 2019). For the full season, the time ranks 5th in the nation, and sits well under the 1:54.49 it took to qualify for NCAAs last year.

After swimming at NCAAs as a freshman and sophomore, Osvath missed the cut last season by about two tenths of a second. His swim this year not only all but guarantees him an invite, it puts him in the hunt for an A final appearance: last year, it took 1:53.10 to make the A final out of prelims.

Osvath had a good week all-around. His 53.12 in the 100 breast was another season-best, and was the third-best swim in the nation in that event this week. He also went 1:43.98 in the 200 fly, good enough for #2 in the nation for the week.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.