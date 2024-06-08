Does Olympic Finalist Michael Andrew Have a Trick Up His Sleeve in the 200 IM?

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Despite only swimming the 200 IM once over the past two years, Tokyo Olympic finalist Michael Andrew is entered in the event as the No. 25 seed at next week’s U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 25-year-old Andrew won the 200 IM at the last U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 with a time of 1:55.44. He went on to place 5th at the Tokyo Olympics in 1:57.31. But the 200 IM hasn’t been a focus for Andrew this Olympic cycle, with his only time this season a 2:01.00 from the World Cup stop in Berlin last October. Before that, he hadn’t contested the event since April of 2022 (1:59.11), which was the last time he broke the two-minute barrier.

Does Andrew have a trick up his sleeve in the 200 IM? It’s not entirely out of the question for the versatile sprint specialist. However, given the other events on his lineup, it would be a small miracle if Andrew doesn’t drop the 200 IM in favor of the 50 free and 100 fly.

Andrew will begin his nine-day run at Lucas Oil Stadium with an appearance in the 100 breaststroke, where he’s the No. 5 seed (59.52) and American record holder at 58.14. Then he’ll have a few days off before his schedule gets busy again on Day 6 (June 20) with semifinals of the 50 free and 200 IM. Day 7 (June 21) is even crazier as a triple looms with the 50 free final, 200 IM final, and 100 butterfly semifinal all in the same session. Andrew is seeded 3rd in the 50 free (21.64) and 9th in the 100 fly (51.66), so it would be surprising to see him scratch either event in favor of the 200 IM.

Six months ago, Andrew confirmed that his primary events this summer will be the 50 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly.

“It’d be nice to swim the 200 IM, but I think it pulls me a little bit away from my 50 and my top-end speed,” Andrew said. “But also the Olympic schedule is a bit wonky; realistically, I’d rather take two events if my Trials goes perfect, God willing, could make the 100 fly and do that 50 free double. I would say those are my three events (50 free, 100 fly, 100 breast).”

The top Americans in the 200 IM this season are Shaine Casas (1:56.06), Carson Foster (1:56.97), Chase Kalisz (1:57.43), and Trenton Julian (1:58.46). Andrew’s lifetime best sits at 1:55.26 from 2021.