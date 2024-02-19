Do You Love Swimming? See 637 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 637 Swim Jobs.

LEAD GROUP COACH – HOUSTON (KINGWOOD, TEXAS)

Work with Head Coach and Associate Head Coach to create full season training plans for stroke technique progression, dryland progression, training progression and taper strategies for all levels and effectively communicate to swimmers and coaches.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Ridgewood YMCA creates a safe and positive atmosphere that welcomes and respects all individuals while promoting and maintain safe swimming conditions in the pool, deck and surrounding areas in accordance with YMCA policies and procedures.

SWIMSWAM SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER

Responsibilities for this position:

Generating and executing on ideas for social media content (Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube Shorts, etc.)

Graphic design and light video editing (think: clips)

Curating user generated content

Monitoring social channels for possible news tips

Posting news stories to social media channels

HEAD COACH- WRIGHT COUNTY WAVE SWIM CLUB

The Head Coach is responsible for overseeing the swim club program and coaching staff. Provides feedback, execution and direction during swim practices and swim meets, responds to incidents, and interacts with parents and athletes in a positive manner. Provides a high level of customer service and ensures a safe program environment.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR (MCBURNEY YMCA)

To help fulfill our mission, we cultivate a culture of learning, leading, and collaboration to enhance community impact. Through our talented staff and “LEAP” career framework (Leadership, Empowerment, Accountability, Personal Growth), we are committed to a people-first approach that fosters trust, inclusion, growth, and development for all.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The University of St. Thomas invites qualified candidates to apply for a Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach position within the Athletics Department.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Hillsborough Aquatic Club was started in 2010, the program has 115 members. The goal is to find a Head Age Group Coach that will let grow the 14 and under program and help teach other coaches.

ELK GROVE AQUATICS CLUB – HEAD COACH – USA SWIM

Elk Grove Aquatics Club (EGAC) is a year-round USA Swim competitive age group swim team in Elk Grove, California. We are a mid-size swim club with over 120 swimmers. We have hosted various championship meets including the Western Zone Age Group Championships in 2022.

DIVING COACH – JOB ID 57051

Assists the Head Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT COACH GOAT SWIM

We are GOAT SWIM – Greater Orlando Aquatics Team. Located in Winter Park , Florida. Our motto is “ We add value to kids lives through the great sport of swimming.”

ZIONSVILLE SWIM CLUB – FULL-TIME ASSISTANT

Zionsville Swim Club is growing our staff and seeking qualified applicants for a full-time assistant to work with both age group & senior level athletes. We are looking for coaches who have a love of swimming and enjoy helping develop young people. Zionsville SC has a supportive community, a professional coaching staff, and motivated athletes.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Seasonal Aquatics Director for North Shore (Chicago) Swim and Racquet Club. A private club with large junior membership is in search of an Aquatics Director to lead or swim team and pool programs. Trying to recapture our long history of excellence in our summer swim program through motivated staff, great instruction, and exciting programming.

HEAD COACH – HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a year-round competitive USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of 40 swimmers to further develop an already strong program.

GENERAL POOL MANAGER

Donaldson Run Recreation Association (DRRA) is a member-owed, neighborhood pool and recreational facility in north Arlington, VA. The facility includes a main pool, a baby pool, a bathhouse, a snack bar, picnic area, basketball court, parking lot, and extensive grounds.

HEAD COACH GRAND LAKES GATORS SWIM TEAM SUMMER 2024

The mission statement of the Grand Lakes Gator Swim Team (GLST) is to provide a structured and safe learning environment through fun and exercise in a competitive spirit while promoting a positive role in the community.

HEAD SWIM COACH-USA FUSION SWIM CLUB

The City of Northglenn is seeking a highly motivated and energetic individual to fill a year-round, full-time Head Swim Coach position. The incumbent will lead and oversee the Northglenn Fusion Swim Club, a member of USA Swimming.

HEAD 11-14 AGE GROUP COACH

The Center Grove Aquatic Club (CGAC) seeks applications for our 11-14 Head Age Group Coach / Assistant Senior Coach position. This coach will oversee the CGAC 11-14 year old group while collaborating with the Head FUNdamental Coach (10&U) to manage the entire CGAC age group program.

HEAD SUMMER SWIM COACH – WOODLEDGE POOL CLUB, GLASTONBURY CT

Woodledge Pool Club, located in Glastonbury, CT, is looking for a head coach for their summer swim team. The Woodledge Whales participate in the CAAPSC summer swim league and are looking for an enthusiastic coach with a love and knowledge of swimming to work with kids of all ages.

DAY CAMP AQUATICS DIRECTOR (JULY 1 – AUGUST 9)

Poly Summer seeks a Day Camp Aquatics Director to oversee all swimming activities that occur during the camp day in Poly Prep’s three swimming pools, including swim lessons, recreational swim, and special events.

GULF COAST SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH/OWNERSHIP

Gulf Coast Swim Club, Mississippi Club team, is looking for a new ownership/coach. The individual will have the typical roles of a head coach which include managing TeamUnify, communicating with a secondary site location, and overseeing the pool and its functions.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (MCBURNEY YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL SWIM COACH

Timm Swimm Inc. dba Danvers YMCA Dolfins is entering in their fourth season as a year-round competitive Swim Team.

AQUATICS MANAGERS

The City of Kettering’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department seeks an exceptional professional to fill the full-time

position of “Aquatics Manager.” The Aquatics Manager works under the direction of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural

Arts Recreation Superintendent and performs professional supervisory skills necessary to direct the overall operation

of the Kettering Recreation Complex aquatic facilities, programs and staff for the maximum safety and benefit of the

community at large.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Fox Valley Swim Team (“FOX”), located in Naperville, Illinois, seeks a full-time Head Age Group Coach to join our staff. The ideal candidate will have an enthusiasm and passion for working with and developing age group swimmers to maximize their potential. More information about FOX can be found on our team website, www.foxswimteam.com.

2024 FLORIDA SWIM CAMP COACH/COUNSELOR

Come learn and work with the Gators! The University of Florida Swim Camp is looking for enthusiastic coaches to come to Gainesville to work the 2024 Florida Gators Swim Camp.

HEAD COACH

The Etown Dolphins Swim Team is seeking a Head Coach to oversee our swimming program. We are a Board operated team run by the Head Coach. The Head Coach is responsible for the direction of the program with full support from the board.

CAPITAL CITY COUNTRY CLUB ASSISTANT COACH (SEASONAL)

Capital City Club’s Aquatics department is currently looking for a Summer Swim Coach/Instructor. Candidates must be professional, enthusiastic, and patient. They must possess the swimming knowledge necessary to teach and the passion to motivate.

HEAD COACH LYON AQUATICS

We are seeking a Head Swim Coach to oversee all aspects of our swimming programs, including direct coaching responsibilities. The overall objective of the position is to continue to guide and grow our swimming program to produce the highest attainable levels of competitive excellence in individual and team performance.

GEORGIA BULLDOG SWIM CAMP COACHES

Georgia Swimming Camp is looking for camp coaches for 2024. The Bulldog Swim camp traditionally runs around 400 Campers over 2 weeks and is broken into a morning and afternoon training session. The camp website is Georgiaswimcamps.com which includes all the information about camp structure.

LAC PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club, part of North Texas Swimming, is looking for qualified candidates to fill some part-time roles as assistant coaches. The candidates will be coaching age group swimmers in, at least, 3 workouts per week. Practices will be focused on technique and making the swimmers more efficient as they continue to develop in the sport.

Graduate Assistant, Swimming

The Graduate Assistant for Men’s and Women’s Swimming will assist the head coach in all aspects of the administration of the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Tritonwear Technical Customer Support, Salary Range $45,000.00-$50,000.00 per year

TritonWear’s Technical Customer Support Specialist plays a pivotal role in ensuring our customers have a positive and seamless experience with our products and services. This role is a front-line position, responsible for developing customer satisfaction and loyalty by resolving various customer problems or education inquiries, verbally or in writing. Exceptional communication skills enable the diagnosis and resolution of issues quickly and effectively. The Technical Customer Support Specialist is the main contributor in managing the company’s brand position of offering world-class customer service, driving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under the supervision of the Head Coach and Board Members, the Assistant Coach is responsible for producing high quality training and implementing a swim program to the swimmers in our community. The Assistant Coach will provide training to a fixed age group but may also be required to coach other groups as well.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

As the only public swimming facility in Routt County, Old Town Hot Spring’s mission is to provide aquatic health and wellness opportunities and education for our members, guests, and the Routt County community. The Aquatics Director is responsible and accountable for all aspects of aquatic programming and safety at Old Town Hot Springs, including lifeguarding, swim/water safety instruction, aquatic programming, and the Steamboat Springs Swim Team.

