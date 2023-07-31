Do You Love Swimming? See 409 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 409 Swim Jobs.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is seeking a Head Age Group Coach for our Greene Pool facility. This is a full-time position. This position will oversee development for all groups training at the Greene Pool in Palo Alto, CA.

CUPERTINO HILLS HEAD SWIM COACH, SUMMER 2024 SEASON

Cupertino Hills Swim and Racquet Club (CHSRC) is looking for a Head Swim Coach for our 2024 summer season- April to Mid-July. CHSRC is a member-owned swim club, located in Cupertino. The member swim team called the Sharks, is dedicated to providing a fun and supportive environment, encouraging healthy competition, and improving swimming technique.

CAVALIER AQUATICS/PIEDMONT FAMILY YMCA SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Assistant Coach will guide the Cavalier Aquatics swim team, year-round competitive swim program by providing leadership, coaching, and mentoring to student-athletes in the greater Charlottesville Community.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – LEAD SENIOR GROUP COACH

Position Purpose: To assist the Head Coach and Baylor School Swimming & Diving programs as well as the Baylor Swim Club in administrative and coaching tasks. This is a full-time position that will assist in coaching the Baylor School Varsity team and will be the lead coach for the Baylor Swim Club – Senior Group.

FULL TIME SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUE FINS – $1,000 SIGN ON BONUS!

Come lead the Boston YMCA Blue Fins! We are a registered USA Swim and YMCA Swim Team at the Burbank YMCA with age group swim programs from age 8 through age 18. The team competes in local, regional and national high-level swim meets.

ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT FELLOW – ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Amherst has taken a leadership role among highly selective liberal arts colleges and universities in successfully diversifying the racial, socio-economic, and geographic profile of its student body. The College is similarly committed to enriching its educational experience and its culture through the diversity of its faculty, administration and staff.

SWIMMING & DIVING INTERN COACH

The Washington & Jefferson College department of athletics offers paid coaching internships to provide a hands-on learning experience with a NCAA Division III sports organization. The W&J athletic internship program is an excellent step toward a coaching career in a number of different sports.

AGE GROUP COACH- 12 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Albright College is seeking applications for Assistant Swimming Coach and Assistant Aquatics Director. Albright College values its talented, diverse community and seeks to attract, hire, and support employees who consistently and actively embrace a culture of full participation.

Assistant Senior and/or Head Age Group Coach

The East Central Swim Team is a USA Swimming sanctioned club. We offer year round competitive swimming during two main seasons, Short Course (September – March) and Long Course (April – August).

ASSISTANT COACH M&W SWIMMING & DIVING/ASSISTANT AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Ithaca College invites applications for an Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving/Assistant Aquatics Coordinator. Ithaca College is a liberal arts institution, a member of the Liberty League, offering undergraduate education to its 4,500 undergraduate students and 470 graduate students.

Age Group Coach (Full Time) – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

Associate Head Swim Coach/Head Senior Coach

Delta Aquatics, a coach owned year-round competitive swim club and swim lesson program, based out of Oswego East High School (Oswego, IL) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, and dedicated Associate Head Coach/Head Senior Coach to join our swim team staff.

Head Age Group Coach

Southeastern Swim Club was founded in 1989. Perennially one of the best and biggest clubs in Indiana, SSC’s vision is to foster a culture that inspires a commitment to personal excellence while developing leaders who embrace all challenges and ignite the sparks for change.

Senior Assistant/Lead Age Group Coach

Southeastern Swim Club was founded in 1989. Perennially one of the best and biggest clubs in Indiana, SSC’s vision is to foster a culture that inspires a commitment to personal excellence while developing leaders who embrace all challenges and ignite the sparks for change.

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim & Dive Coach

Reporting to the Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach, the candidate will be responsible for assisting the Head Coach with the organization, supervision, and administration of an NCAA Division III intercollegiate swim & dive program. The candidate will demonstrate an understanding of and commitment to a liberal arts education and the mission of Division III athletics.

Assistant Swim Team Director – Jeep Rogers YMCA

This position supports the work of the Y, a leading nonprofit, charitable organization committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Assistant Swim Team Director oversees the development, organization, and implementation of high-quality Swim Team programming for the Jeep Rogers Family YMCA Mudcats and Summer Swim League Swordfish.

Assistant Coach

The Durango Swim Club (DSC) is seeking qualified applicants for a part-time, hourly Assistant Coach for its USA Swimming Club Team. DSC is a USA Swim Club and operates as a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Dad’s Club Swim Team is a USA Swimming year round team centrally located in Houston Texas and established back in 1948. We have over 450 competitive swimmers from ages 6 -18 of varying levels.

City of Plano Head Swimming Coach

The City of Plano Swimmers (COPS) is a 650 swimmer competitive Club Swim Team that operates out of 4 swim facilities in the Plano, TX region. COPS is located in the Dallas / Fort Worth, Texas Metro area which is one of the most competitive regions within USA Swimming.

Head Women’s Swim and Dive Coach

The head coach is responsible for planning and administration of a sport-specific program. The head coach provides vision, leadership and oversight for current student-athletes, prospective students-athletes, alumni, parents and supporters of the program.

Assistant Head Coach

Culver City, CA – Kswim Schools has six locations across the country, we offer lessons and swim team programs to ages 3 to adult. Currently hiring on deck coaches for our Culver City, CA and Tarzana, CA locations to coach swim recreational and competitive swim teams.

Head Age Group Coach/Asst. Senior Coach – Full Time (REPOSTED)

The Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC), a member of USA and Southeastern Swimming, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach/Assistant senior coach.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

The University of Southern Indiana is accepting applications for Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach. Responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Swimming and Diving intercollegiate sports program.

PhD Position in Swimming Sport Science

Despite its global appeal, swimming has been slow to embrace microtechnology in competition. This has now changed and has opened the door for researchers to investigate new conditioning practices and challenge the way things have always been done. The Faculty of Health’s sport team is looking for 1 or 2 PhD students to investigate the links between new conditioning practices, changes in technique and how implementing techology affect overall swimming performance.

Full-Time Head Swim Coach – Springfield, Ohio

Head Swim Coach at Springfield Family YMCA in Springfield, Ohio .The Springfield Family YMCA Swim Team is a competitive program offering annual or seasonal participation. Our athletes participate in both YMCA and USA Swimming swim meets in order to offer local, regional and national level competition opportunities. Swimmers participate with groups according to their age, skills, and ability.

SWIMMAC Seeks 10 & UNDER DIVISION AND LEAD COACH

SwimMAC is looking for an energetic and well-seasoned coach to lead our 10 & Under Division (Marlin Division), be the lead coach for two of our 10 & Under practice groups and be integral in the overall leadership/development of our 10 & Under group coaches (full time and assistant).

LAC Full-time Assistant Coach

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group/senior coach with the expertise to direct and lead some of our age group and other senior level swimmers at our Flower Mound, TX site. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Site National Team Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

Oakland University – Assistant Coach

Oakland University Athletics is a Division I program committed to academic and athletic excellence. Our Athletics Department is looking for a highly organized, driven and detail oriented individual to fill the position of Assistant Coach, Swimming and Diving. This position reports directly to the Head Coach, Swimming and Diving.

SWIMMING GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

The Graduate Assistant Coach will perform the responsibilities directed by the head coach and assistant coaches as a swim coach and assistant for administrative tasks. The successful candidate will also be assigned administrative tasks as the lead.

HEAD COACH OF FRIENDS’ CENTRAL AQUATICS

The Head Coach of Friends’ Central Aquatics (FCA) is responsible for leading, coaching, and the overall competitive swimming program. They are responsible for creating and executing a strategy for the continued success of all swimmers and developing the skills and talent of the coaching staff.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL TIME SWIMMING COACH

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

New Trier Aquatics is a team of 500 members located on the Northshore Area of Chicago. The team has a strong tradition of national success and has strong community support. We operate swimming, water polo, and masters programming out of five indoor and two outdoor facilities within a 5-mile radius.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

McMurry University is currently seeking an Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach who will be responsible for assisting the head coach in the overall operation and conduct of the tennis program. This individual will provide support, instruction and guidance to scholar-athletes to improve individual and team performance.

ASSISTANT COACH – BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Assist the head coach of men’s and women’s swimming & diving as assigned, responsible for helping to coach the athletes and operate a successful program to provide the athletes with a first-class experience.

HEAD COACH- JETS AQUATIC CLUB

Jets Aquatic Club (www.jonesborojets.com), located in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is searching for a Head Coach. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in developing competitive swimmers. If you are passionate about developing young athletes, building a positive team culture, and achieving excellence, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Aquakids was started in the summer of 1961 and has operated continuously since that summer. Our vision is to provide a safe and supportive community where swimmers of all abilities have the opportunity to achieve their highest physical, emotional, and social potential. Our swimmers, ages 5-18, cover a wide spectrum of skills and abilities.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking an enthusiastic and experienced individual to join our team as the Head Age Group Coach. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in coaching competitive swimmers. If you are passionate about developing young athletes, building a positive team culture, and achieving excellence, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

We are looking for someone who has the desire and skills to help EMAC develop into one of the best teams on the East Coast, educating, leading, and inspiring athletes and coaches to greatness within USA Swimming.

ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING (PART TIME)

The Assistant Coach is expected to assist in all aspects of the operation of their respective intercollegiate sport program as assigned by the Head Coach, including: teaching and implementing skills and strategy, practice planning and execution, game preparation and execution, scouting, recruiting, student-athlete support issues, and other duties that may be assigned by the head coach.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Seneca Valley Swim Club is seeking a motivated, innovative, and inspirational assistant coach to collaborate with our head coach to continue to grow our team and improve the performance of our swimmers. SVSC has a rich history and culture built upon our mission to be one of the premier swim clubs in Western PA.

HEAD COACH – BERGENS SVØMME CLUB

Bergens Svømme Club is now looking for a new full time head coach, with a trained eye for good swimming technique and the ability to see the club in the bigger picture.

HEAD SITE COACH – SEATTLE METROPOLITAN AQUATIC CLUB

SMAC is a multisite 600+ swimmer club based in the city of Seattle and surrounding communities whose mission is to create an inclusive community committed to exemplary performance.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH – SWIMMING

University of the Cumberlands is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of graduate assistant, Men’s and Women’s Swimming.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIMMING

Southern Illinois University (Carbondale, IL), a member of the MVC & MAC Conference, is seeking a Graduate Assistant for its Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program.

ARCADIA RIPTIDES SEEKS ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Arcadia Riptides is looking for an energetic and committed individual for our age group swimmers. We currently have practice from 5:30-8pm Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 7-9am, and are starting morning practices 2 days a week from 6:30-8am. Swim meets are 1-2x per month.

LEAD ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/ AQUATICS COORDINATOR

We are looking for a highly organized and communicative Lead Assistant Coach & Aquatics Coordinator to be responsible for assistant Swim and dive coaching duties as well as our Aquatics Program management. Work in key program areas, including recruiting, practice/competition planning, and administrative tasks.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

DART Swimming is looking for a full-time age group coach. DART is located in multiple locations around the Sacramento, CA area.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

SUNY Maritime College located on a 55-acre scenic waterfront property on the outskirts of New York City on the Throggs Neck peninsula where the East River meets Long Island Sound. The campus blends the best of two worlds: a comfortable college-town feel with the greatest city in the world.

SENIOR AQUATICS DIRECTOR – BURBANK YMCA (READING, MA)

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Senior Aquatics Director is responsible on a daily basis for creating a transformative Y Experience for our program participants, families, members and staff. The Senior Aquatics Director must be able to lead and manage people to execute an exemplary customer service, high quality programs and clean, well maintained spaces.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH WITH LOS GATOS SWIM CLUB

Los Gatos Swim Club is looking an assistant Swim Coach to help with its swim program. Applicants should be energetic, enthusiastic, and comfortable interacting with parents and other staff on a daily basis. We run a year round program as well as a summer league team

