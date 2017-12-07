DII Midseason NCAA Championship Scoring Simulation

December 07th, 2017 College, NCAA Division II, News

With mid-season invites behind us, we can use SwimSwam’s Swimulator tool to predict scoring at Nationals (or any conference meet, for that matter!).

For this simulation, we’re plugging in swimmers’ top times through December 4th to predict scoring outcome at the Division II NCAA Championship in March.

When evaluating the simulation, you have to take into account that it is based off of top times this season. While some teams tapered and competed at mid-season invites, others swam through first semester with nothing but regular dual meets.

The simulation predicts the following:

Women Men
Queens (NC) 510 Drury 472
Drury 393 Queens (NC) 430
Fresno Pacific 249 Indy 278
Oklahoma Baptist 206 Grand Valley 261
Indy 201 Oklahoma Baptist 238
Carson-Newman 197 NMU 197
UCSD 187 Cal Baptist 189
NMU 184 Florida Tech 171
West Florida 132 Carson-Newman 153
Wingate 127 McKendree 151
Simon Fraser 121 Colorado Mesa 148
CSU East Bay 107 Wingate 138
Nova S’eastern 95 Saint Leo 102
LIU Post 80 Truman St. 102
Truman St. 78 Simon Fraser 77
Grand Valley 71 Ouachita 72
TAMPA 68 UCSD 69
McKendree 62 Limestone 55
Saint Leo 59 Findlay 39
Colorado Mesa 41 Bridgeport 32
Gannon 40 Nova S’eastern 31
WSCU 39 Henderson St. 30
Mines 33 Fresno Pacific 27
Cal Baptist 32 Wayne State 22
Lewis 28 Lewis 18
MSU-Moorhead 27 Saginaw Valley 14
Delta State 22 Delta State 13
Azusa Pacific 21 Mars Hill 11
Bloomsburg 16 Clarion 9
Hillsdale 15 Lenoir-Rhyne 8
Florida Tech 15 Rollins 5
Bellarmine 14 Lindenwood 3
Saginaw Valley 13
Wayne State 13
Bridgeport 13
Lynn 13
West Chester 13
Findlay 13
IUP 5
Mars Hill 5
Edinboro 3
Fairmont 2
Augustana 2

