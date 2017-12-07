DIII Midseason NCAA Championship Scoring Simulation

December 07th, 2017

With mid-season invites behind us, we can use SwimSwam’s Swimulator tool to predict scoring at Nationals (or any conference meet, for that matter!).

For this simulation, we’re plugging in swimmers’ top times through December 4th to predict scoring outcome at the Division III NCAA Championship in March.

For Division III only, note that the women’s entry cap is increasing by about 25%.

When evaluating the simulation, you have to take into account that it is based off of top times this season. While some teams tapered and competed at mid-season invites, others swam through first semester with nothing but regular dual meets (like Williams, which is traditionally a strong program, but falls fairly low on the women’s side and falls off the men’s simulation entirely).

The simulation predicts the following:

Women Men
Kenyon 648 Denison 548
Emory 548 Kenyon 514
Denison 418 Emory 381
Johns Hopkins 266 Johns Hopkins 365
MIT 208 MIT 312
Chicago 176 NYU 232
NYU 170 Chicago 206
CMU 129 Wash U. MO 191
Calvin 117 UW-Stevens Point 141
Wash U. MO 85 Calvin 104
Case Western 73 CMU 67
Trinity U. 65 Pomona-Pitzer 66
W&L 58 Tufts 47
Pomona-Pitzer 52 BSC 44
Claremont MS 45 DePauw 42
Whittier 45 Claremont MS 40
Montclair St. 40 TCNJ 28
Franklin 34 Whittier 23
L&C 34 SUNY New Paltz 21
Grove City 33 Rensselaer 20
Tufts 33 Worcester Poly 20
Whitworth 32 Rowan 20
St. Thomas 30 F&M 15
Whitman 30 Wheaton IL 15
Hope College 24 Mary Washington 14
Gustavus 18 Westminster 14
Centre College 18 Frostburg St. 13
Drew 16 Saint Vincent 13
Rensselaer 15 Carthage 12
Simmons 13 Whitworth 6
Wheaton IL 12 Gettysburg 6
Rhodes 10 Grove City 5
UW-Whitewater 10 Trinity U. 5
Stevens 8 SUNY Geneseo 4
Carthage 8 Bowdoin 4
Williams 6 Rose-Hulman 2
DePauw 6 Loras 2
Pacific Lutheran 6 Buffalo St. 1
Wilmington C. 5 Stevens 1
Mary Washington 5 Rhodes 1
Mount Union 4
Ramapo 3
Rowan 3
Connecticut 2
SUNY Geneseo 2
Frostburg St. 2

