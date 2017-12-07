Video: Pull Your Freestyle Out Of The Gutter

Freestyle may seem like one of the most simple strokes, but since it is everyone’s main focus, there are plenty of significant aspects that we must work. The biggest aspect that needs attention being your pulling. Today, Jessica Thielmann, a British world championship distance team member, breaks down one of the most important pulling sets you can do which utilizes many common pulling equipment.

As usual, Let us know what you think of this weeks drill! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!

