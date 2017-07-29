Day 7 Relay Lineups: Haas, Worrell Highlight Mixed Free Lineup

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Full lineups have been released for this morning’s mixed 4×100 free relay.

The U.S. will swim in heat 1, and will use Blake Pieroni, Townley Haas, Lia Neal and Kelsi Worrell in the prelims, with likely four completely different swimmers coming in for finals.

As is usually the case, all of the top countries appear to have left plenty of room for improvement in the final, with none of the serious contenders going with their best four this morning.

Check out all lineups below:

Heat 1

– Luxembourg (Henx, Brandenburger, Meynen, Olivier) Israel (Schlesinger, Konovalov, Siebner, Murez) Latvia (Kalnins, Feldbergs, Nikitina, Steina) Slovakia – USA (Pieroni, Haas, Neal, Worrell) Seychelles (Hoffman, Laird, Moncherry, Passon)

Heat 2

0. Faroe Islands –

China (Lin, Cao, Wu, Sun) Tajikistan (Kurbanov, Khorkashov, Klimyk, Tyurina) Egypt – Italy (Miressa, Vendrame, Pellegrini, Ferraioli) Russia (Korolev, Popkov, Andreeva, Popova) South Africa (Erasmus, Waddell, Gallagher, Chelius) Japan (Matsumoto, Nakamura, Aoki, Igarashi) Sri Lanka – Madagascar (Rasolonjatovo, Andrianirina, Razafy, Raharvel)

Heat 3

0. Australia (Townsend, Incerti, Throssell, Wilson)