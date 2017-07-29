Day 7 Relay Lineups: Haas, Worrell Highlight Mixed Free Lineup

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Full lineups have been released for this morning’s mixed 4×100 free relay.
The U.S. will swim in heat 1, and will use Blake Pieroni, Townley Haas, Lia Neal and Kelsi Worrell in the prelims, with likely four completely different swimmers coming in for finals.
As is usually the case, all of the top countries appear to have left plenty of room for improvement in the final, with none of the serious contenders going with their best four this morning.
Check out all lineups below:
Heat 1
- –
- Luxembourg (Henx, Brandenburger, Meynen, Olivier)
- Israel (Schlesinger, Konovalov, Siebner, Murez)
- Latvia (Kalnins, Feldbergs, Nikitina, Steina)
- Slovakia –
- USA (Pieroni, Haas, Neal, Worrell)
- Seychelles (Hoffman, Laird, Moncherry, Passon)
Heat 2
0. Faroe Islands –
- China (Lin, Cao, Wu, Sun)
- Tajikistan (Kurbanov, Khorkashov, Klimyk, Tyurina)
- Egypt –
- Italy (Miressa, Vendrame, Pellegrini, Ferraioli)
- Russia (Korolev, Popkov, Andreeva, Popova)
- South Africa (Erasmus, Waddell, Gallagher, Chelius)
- Japan (Matsumoto, Nakamura, Aoki, Igarashi)
- Sri Lanka –
- Madagascar (Rasolonjatovo, Andrianirina, Razafy, Raharvel)
Heat 3
0. Australia (Townsend, Incerti, Throssell, Wilson)
- Aruba (Schreuders, Gorters, Ponson, Van Den Berg)
- Maldives (Adnan, Shajan, Aishath, Ibrahim)
- Hungary (Kozma, Nemeth, Jakabos, Verraszto)
- Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Van Der Meer)
- France –
- Jordan (Baqlah, Bedour, Baqlah, Al-Bakry)
- Canada (Kisil, Thormeyer, Mainville, Van Landeghem)
- Macao (Chao, Lin, Tan, Lei)
- Denmark (Nielsen, Skaaning, Bro, Beckmann)
What a strange line-up for AUS
Not really. Both C2 and Jack have 50free heats this morning. McKeon has more than earned a day off ! Wilson is competent enough. Throssell may seem strange selection but can swim 1.58 200 fr. Elmslie has looked “off”
Townsend hasn’t had a swim and Cartwright had 2 big 200s yesterday.
Also take into account that this is NOT an Olympic event so why expend your top swimmers today (even in final if they make it) when you have 4XMED tomorrow and some of them will have to swim both heats and finals because they may not have a quality B option for that stroke (think McKeon – fly)
I understand the USA lineup, I wish they had shared the medal love. Haas and Pierioni are going to have a nice haul at the end of the meet.
Given Haas’ split this AM they may have had fresher legs with Apple.
Haas was slower this morning ….the guy was clutch on so many races so far . Let’s let him rest for now