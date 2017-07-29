Day 7 Relay Lineups: Haas, Worrell Highlight Mixed Free Lineup

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Full lineups have been released for this morning’s mixed 4×100 free relay.

The U.S. will swim in heat 1, and will use Blake PieroniTownley HaasLia Neal and Kelsi Worrell in the prelims, with likely four completely different swimmers coming in for finals.

As is usually the case, all of the top countries appear to have left plenty of room for improvement in the final, with none of the serious contenders going with their best four this morning.

Check out all lineups below:

Heat 1

  2. Luxembourg (Henx, Brandenburger, Meynen, Olivier)
  3. Israel (Schlesinger, Konovalov, Siebner, Murez)
  4. Latvia (Kalnins, Feldbergs, Nikitina, Steina)
  5. Slovakia –
  6. USA (Pieroni, Haas, Neal, Worrell)
  7. Seychelles (Hoffman, Laird, Moncherry, Passon)

Heat 2

0. Faroe Islands –

  1. China (Lin, Cao, Wu, Sun)
  2. Tajikistan (Kurbanov, Khorkashov, Klimyk, Tyurina)
  3. Egypt –
  4. Italy (Miressa, Vendrame, Pellegrini, Ferraioli)
  5. Russia (Korolev, Popkov, Andreeva, Popova)
  6. South Africa (Erasmus, Waddell, Gallagher, Chelius)
  7. Japan (Matsumoto, Nakamura, Aoki, Igarashi)
  8. Sri Lanka –
  9. Madagascar (Rasolonjatovo, Andrianirina, Razafy, Raharvel)

Heat 3

0. Australia (Townsend, Incerti, Throssell, Wilson)

  1. Aruba (Schreuders, Gorters, Ponson, Van Den Berg)
  2. Maldives (Adnan, Shajan, Aishath, Ibrahim)
  3. Hungary (Kozma, Nemeth, Jakabos, Verraszto)
  4. Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Van Der Meer)
  5. France –
  6. Jordan (Baqlah, Bedour, Baqlah, Al-Bakry)
  7. Canada (Kisil, Thormeyer, Mainville, Van Landeghem)
  8. Macao (Chao, Lin, Tan, Lei)
  9. Denmark (Nielsen, Skaaning, Bro, Beckmann)

5 Comments on "Day 7 Relay Lineups: Haas, Worrell Highlight Mixed Free Lineup"

Oceanian

What a strange line-up for AUS

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours 3 minutes ago
commonwombat

Not really. Both C2 and Jack have 50free heats this morning. McKeon has more than earned a day off ! Wilson is competent enough. Throssell may seem strange selection but can swim 1.58 200 fr. Elmslie has looked “off”

Townsend hasn’t had a swim and Cartwright had 2 big 200s yesterday.

Also take into account that this is NOT an Olympic event so why expend your top swimmers today (even in final if they make it) when you have 4XMED tomorrow and some of them will have to swim both heats and finals because they may not have a quality B option for that stroke (think McKeon – fly)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours 56 minutes ago
AvidSwimFan

I understand the USA lineup, I wish they had shared the medal love. Haas and Pierioni are going to have a nice haul at the end of the meet.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours 22 minutes ago
Leto

Given Haas’ split this AM they may have had fresher legs with Apple.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour 25 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

Haas was slower this morning ….the guy was clutch on so many races so far . Let’s let him rest for now

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
32 minutes 40 seconds ago
