Day 6 Prelim Relay Lineups: Neal To Double In 4×50 Free, 4×100 Medley

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Prelims: 9:30 am local, 8:30 pm ET / Finals: 7:00 pm* local, 6:00* am ET

*The final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

Live Results (Omega)

The full lineups for the relay prelims on day 6 in Hangzhou have been released, with no real surprises.

The U.S. will swim Lia Neal, Olivia Smoliga, Veronica Burchill and Erika Brown in the 4×50 free heats, and will likely bring in Mallory Comerford, Kelsi Dahlia and Madison Kennedy in the final.

Full women’s 4×50 free relay lineups here.

Matt Grevers and Jack Conger will swim back and fly for the U.S. men on the 4×100 medley prelims, just as they did in the 4×50, while Michael Andrew and Blake Pieroni will swim breast and free. Expect Ryan Murphy, Andrew Wilson, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held in the final.

Russia is also notably leaving out their big guns, and should be expected to do a full change over for the final. This morning they’ll have Andrey Shabasov, Oleg Kostin, Aleksandr Kharlanov and Vladislav Grinev.

Full lineups for the men’s 4×100 medley can be found here.

In the women’s 4×100 medley, the Americans will once again be expected to have four different swimmers in the final. This morning they’ll swim Kathleen Baker, Melanie Margalis, Kendyl Stewart and Neal.

Also of note, the Aussies are using Emily Seebohm on fly and Ariarne Titmus on free this morning.

Full women’s 4×100 medley lineups can be found here.