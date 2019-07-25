2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The relay lineups for the preliminaries of the women’s 4×200 free relay have been released.

The Americans have opted to use Allison Schmitt, Gabby Deloof, Melanie Margalis and Leah Smith, leaving them with plenty of options for the final.

Schmitt was the lone U.S. swimmer to race the individual event after Katie Ledecky withdrew due to illness. Her status remains up in the air.

Other options they have for the final include Mallory Comerford, Katie McLaughlin, or Simone Manuel. McLaughlin is the third-fastest American over the past 12 months behind only Ledecky and Schmitt after dropping a 1:56.48 last month.

Another potential option they could’ve used in the heats is Regan Smith, who swam a best of 1:58.44 in June.

The Aussies have gone with Leah Neale, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Kiah Melverton, saving Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon for the final.

Canada is resting Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak, utilizing Kayla Sanchez, Emily Overholt, Rebecca Smith and 16-year-old Emma O’Croinin.

HEAT 1

Lane 1 – Portugal (Duraes, Holub, Monteiro, Kaminskaya)

Lane 2 -Hong Kong (Cheng, Haughey, Ho, Au)

Lane 3 – Russia (Guzhenkova, Salamatina, Mullakaeva, Andrusenko)

Lane 4 – USA (Schmitt, Deloof, Margalis, Smith)

Lane 5 – China (Ai, Dong, Zhang, Li)

Lane 6 – Hungary (Kesely, Verraszto), Jakabos, Hosszu)

Lane 7 – Singapore (T.Quah, Gan, Chue, J.Quah)

HEAT 2