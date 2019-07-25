2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
The relay lineups for the preliminaries of the women’s 4×200 free relay have been released.
The Americans have opted to use Allison Schmitt, Gabby Deloof, Melanie Margalis and Leah Smith, leaving them with plenty of options for the final.
Schmitt was the lone U.S. swimmer to race the individual event after Katie Ledecky withdrew due to illness. Her status remains up in the air.
Other options they have for the final include Mallory Comerford, Katie McLaughlin, or Simone Manuel. McLaughlin is the third-fastest American over the past 12 months behind only Ledecky and Schmitt after dropping a 1:56.48 last month.
Another potential option they could’ve used in the heats is Regan Smith, who swam a best of 1:58.44 in June.
The Aussies have gone with Leah Neale, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Kiah Melverton, saving Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon for the final.
Canada is resting Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak, utilizing Kayla Sanchez, Emily Overholt, Rebecca Smith and 16-year-old Emma O’Croinin.
HEAT 1
- Lane 1 – Portugal (Duraes, Holub, Monteiro, Kaminskaya)
- Lane 2 -Hong Kong (Cheng, Haughey, Ho, Au)
- Lane 3 – Russia (Guzhenkova, Salamatina, Mullakaeva, Andrusenko)
- Lane 4 – USA (Schmitt, Deloof, Margalis, Smith)
- Lane 5 – China (Ai, Dong, Zhang, Li)
- Lane 6 – Hungary (Kesely, Verraszto), Jakabos, Hosszu)
- Lane 7 – Singapore (T.Quah, Gan, Chue, J.Quah)
HEAT 2
- Lane 1 – New Zealand (Fairweather, Doyle, Edwards, Thomas)
- Lane 2 – Poland (Polanska, Kossakowska, Klimek, Knop)
- Lane 3 – Japan (Shirai, Igarashi, Aoki, Ikemoto)
- Lane 4 – Australia (Neale, Wilson, Throssell, Melverton)
- Lane 5 – Canada (Sanchez, Overholt, Smith, O’Croinin)
- Lane 6 – Germany (Foos, Gose, Pietruschka, Bruhn)
- Lane 7 – Republic of Korea (Choi, Jung, Park, Jo)
I know they both have the 200 fly final tonight, but I think Drabot and Flickinger would be solid options for the relay as well
The ausse are gonna to lead off mckeon and anchor with titmus, be logical situation
Dean seems to like front loading. Arnie, Emma, Bri, Madi is my tip (assuming Bri and Madi are the fastest from heats in that order.
You had me excited about Reagan Smith swimming smh
Second that: Go Gophers!
But please spell her name correctly: REGAN :^)
I tried to change it almost immediately but it said I couldn’t.