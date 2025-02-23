Dave Durden on Cal’s ACC Team Title: “This is a group that’s gelled together really well”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

New conference, same results. In their first year in the ACC, the Cal men won yet another conference title. Head coach Dave Durden spoke to the cohesion of this years team, saying in the Olympic leadup many of his athletes were on individualized plans. With the Olympics behind them, the Cal men have been able to channel their focus on the NCAA season, which took the form of winning the ACC Championships this week.

***Editor’s note: At the end of the video, Dave gives a shoutout to Wyatt Hodges, my brother who trained with Dave at Cal while getting his PhD for 4+ years. And yes, Dave once had him do a 200 breast with sox, a chute, and a weight belt as a get-out swim. And he completed it.***