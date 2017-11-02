Dartmouth Picks Up 2nd Verbal for 2018 with IL Sprinter Connie Zhang

Naperville North High School’s Connie Zhang has verbally committed to the application process at Dartmouth*. Zhang also swims club for the Academy Bullets, one of the top clubs out of the state of Illinois.

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to Dartmouth!!! GO BIG GREEN

TOP TIMES

100y free – 51.41

200y free – 1:51.05

50y back – 25.84

100y back – 56.94

Zhang is a sprint freestyler/backstroker who made finals in both the 100 and 200 free at the 2016 IHSA State Championships last season. She finished 7th in the 200 free and 5th in the 100 free.

With her lifetime bests, Zhang would’ve just scored in C finals of both the 100 free and 200 free at the 2017 Ivy League Championships. That’ll be a big help for Dartmouth, as they only had 1 C finalist in the 200 free and zero scorers in the 100 free. Zhang also would’ve scored in the 100 back, and would’ve been over a second faster than their 200 medley relay lead off and a few tenths ahead of their 400 medley relay lead off at Ivies.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].