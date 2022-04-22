Daniel Li, Matthew Chai Highlight CIF-SS Spring H.S. Meet of Champions

2022 Spring H.S. Meet of Champions

April 15-17, 2022

Walnut, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 SPRING H.S. MEET OF CHAMPIONS”

San Marino sophomore and Daniel Li and Sonora senior Matthew Chai were among the standouts at the 2022 Spring High School Meet of Champions in Walnut, Calif., last weekend, as several California schools in the CIF Southern Section got their seasons rolling.

Li, 16, put up a blistering time of 54.25 in the boys’ 100 breaststroke prelims, moving him up into a tie for 30th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group.

Li, who went on to win the final in 54.30, set his previous best time of 54.52 last month at the NV Speedo Sectionals.

A member of Rose Bowl Aquatics, Li also topped the field in the 200 IM, clocking 1:50.51 to near his PB set in March of 1:50.42.

Chai, an 18-year-old, swept the boys’ 200 free (1:37.06) and 500 free (4:16.32), both new lifetime bests.

A Cal commit, Chai already held the fastest 500 free time in the high school class of 2022, and betters his 4:17.05 from the Winter Juniors – West in December with his performance here. Like Li in the 100 breast, he now ranks tied for 30th all-time in his age group (boys’ 17-18).

In the 200 free, Eleanor Roosevelt junior Izaiah Trevino-Lozano, 16, had a notable showing of 1:37.99 in the prelims, ultimately placing second to Chai in the final at 1:38.70. His time from the heats ranks tied for 17th-fastest among 16-year-olds this season.

Another swimmer dropping some monstrous swims at the meet was Northwood’s Derek Hitchens.

Hitchens, a freshman, blasted a 23.06 50 back on the lead-off leg of Northwood’s winning 200 medley relay, demolishing his previous best time of 24.25.

The 15-year-old followed up by dropping nearly seven-tenths in the 100 back, clocking 50.42 to place second in the field despite his first-year status and rank 36th among 15-year-olds this season. Sonora senior Joseph Kling topped the field in 49.14.

Hitchens added a best time by more than three and a half seconds in the 200 IM (1:52.05).