Daniel Diehl Swims 8th Fastest All-Time 100 LCM Back In 15-16 Age Group: 55.46

2020 U.S. Open Championships

Thursday, November 12 – Saturday, November 14

SwimRVA – Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA

Less than a month after turning 15, Daniel Diehl swam the 8th fastest all-time 100 backstroke out of 15-16 year-olds in the nation, 55.46. Diehl went out fast, splitting a 26.57 on the 50. He held it together and came back in 28.89 on the last length, touching the wall in 1st place at the U.S. Open Championships in Richmond.

This was Diehl’s 1st long course meter 100 backstroke in the 15-16 age group. Before his victory in the 100 back tonight, he was ranked 26th among the all-time fastest 13-14 year-olds in the same event.

Lately Diehl has set about taking down multiple National Age Group records. In October he broke Destin Lasco‘s 200 yard free 13-14 year-old NAG and set it at 1:36.75. A week later he took four-tenths of a second off of Michael Andrew‘s 100 yard backstroke NAG and set the new record at 47.44. The next day, Diehl swam within .10 of Michael Andrew‘s 100 yard free NAG and touched the wall at 44.00. His last month of competing as a 14 year-old was eventful, to say the least.

So far at the 2020 U.S. Open Championships Diehl has also swam the:

50 free – 23.44, 11th place

200 free – 1:52.86, 3rd place

He raced the 200 free earlier in the Friday evening session, with only the 100 breaststroke heats to rest before his 100 backstroke. Tomorrow he is scheduled to swim his last event of the meet, the 100 freestyle.