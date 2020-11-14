Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 U.S. Open – Beaverton Friday PM: Lizzy Cook, Nick Simons Earn 1st OT Cuts

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Three – Friday, November 13

Women

Lizzy Cook of Tualatin Hills Swim Club punched her first ticket to U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Friday night with a 59.94 to win the 100 fly. Cook dropped just over 1 second to beat teammates Lily Gardner (1:01.62), and Fay Lustria (1:02.81) as well as Bellevue Club Swim Team’s Ava Collinge (1:02.57). 14-year-old Ella Jablonski from Seattle Metropolitan dropped .84 to come in 5th with 1:03.06.

Taylor McCoy of Cougar Aquatics was a double event winner. She posted the top time in the 400 IM with 4:58.91 then came back to win the 100 back in 1:04.32.

There were no entries in the women’s 200 free. (Breaststroke was swum in the Friday morning session.)

Men

16-year-old Nick Simons of Lake Oswego Swim Club, a Tennessee commit, clobbered his personal best time in the 100 back, dropping 2.97 seconds and earning his first Olympic Trials cut with 55.51. Marcus Gentry of Superior Stingray Swimming also clocked a personal best; he improved by 1.6 seconds to finish 2nd with 57.28. Seattle Metropolitan’s Tyler Lu came in 3rd with 57.68.

Kevin Keil (Multnomah Athletic Club) won the 400 IM handily, with brothers Diego Nosack and Marco Nosack of Tualatin Hills Swim Club placing 2nd and 3rd. Diego dropped 2 seconds to stop the clock at 4:33.22, just .05 seconds ahead of his older brother. Marco (4:33.27) was 1.8 seconds off his seed time.

Bellevue Club’s Brian Lee won the 100 fly in 56.15. He was followed by King Aquatic Club’s Billy Oates, whose 57.05 was a PB by 1.8 seconds. Brendan Man from Valley Aquatics was just off his best, coming in 3rd with 57.20. Santo Condorelli, seeded first with 52.00, was a DNS.

Spencer Adrian swam alone in the 200 free, touching in 2:00.66.

 

