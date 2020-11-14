2020 U.S. Open – San Antonio Friday PM: Lydia Jacoby Clocks 1:07.5 100 Breast

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Three – Friday, November 13

Women

Texas senior Evie Pfeifer won the 400 IM in 4:45.14 over Aggie Swim Club’s Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo (4:55.01).

In a battle of the Texas freshmen, Olivia Bray won the 100 fly in 58.95 over Emma Sticklen (1:00.35). Bray was just half a second off her seed time, while Sticklen dropped .24. Houston senior Katie Higgins put up the third-fastest time of the evening, 1:02.08.

The top three 200 freestylers all came to the wall under the 2-minute mark, including Texas sophomore Kelly Pash who dropped 2.4 seconds to crack the barrier for the first time. She popped a 1:59.58 for a third-place finish and earned a spot at U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Madisyn Cox touched out her Longhorn Aquatics teammate Joanna Evans, 1:58.97 to 1:59.26, to win the event.

The women’s breast in San Antonio was a fast one. Texas sophomore Anna Elendt (1:07.50), Lydia Jacoby of Seward Tsunami in Alaska (1:07.57), and Ema Rajic (1:08.17) all beat their seed times. Elendt improved by 1.2 seconds, Rajic by 8/10, and the 16-year-old Jacoby took just over half a second off her previous PB to move up to #2 all-time in the U.S. for 15-16 girls.

BYU’s Brynn Sproul (1:03.97) beat Houston teammates Kathryn Power (1:04.00) and Ioanna Sacha (1:04.71) in the 100 back.

Men

Top-seeded Carson Foster, a Texas freshman, won the 400 IM with 4:16.51, a little more than 3 seconds off his seed time. His brother, Texas sophomore Jake Foster, came in second with 4:19.44. Auburn commit Jacques Rathle of Crawfish Aquatics went 4:26.73 for third.

30-year-old Bryce Bohman of Pulling Water was just .22 off his seed time to win the men’s 100 fly in 53.27. Texas senior Alvin Jiang (54.50) and sophomore Cole Crane (54.78) took second and third.

Jeff Newkirk of Longhorn Aquatics (1:48.72) held off Texas teammates Drew Kibler (1:50.15) and Coby Carrozza (1:50.39) to win the 200 free.

Texas sophomore Caspar Corbeau squeezed out a win by .03 in the 100 breast, beating BYU’s Josue Dominguez 1:01.77 to 1:01.80.

Bryce Bohman won his second event of the night with a 56.58 in the 100 back. His was the only sub-57 in the field. Texas teammates Ethan Harder (57.10), Peter Larson (57.24), and Christopher Staka (57.70) were the next fastest finishers.