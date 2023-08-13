Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #914

by Dan Dingman 0

August 13th, 2023 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Monday [10/23/22]
C3/W3
[10 days KP/ 18 bb min/ 44 jnats/ 53 wags]

6×125
[2 fr-bk/ 2fr-br/ 2dr-sw/2sc-sw] @KIM

10×25 pads (4r-l/3 padpush/3@feet)@:35

4×100 IM kick Des 1-4 (g2-5!)@1:45 on back

short finz 8×50 k/sw (2ea Fast! @:40/:45)

5x:
    4 x 25 kick (sox feet) AFAP @ :45 1ea
    50 easy d/s no sox
    100 scull progression (low buoy + snorkel)
    5x 25 sox on hands 1:00 Max Race@:50 1 ea +1pr
    3×25 descend SWOLF score 1-3 sox hands
    2 holding low SWOLF score (no sox)
    50 easy
    100 IM dive for time
100 ez rebuild sc/dr

2x
    4×75 swim flow fr-ch-fr @1:10
    100 IM [@400 IM pace] @1:40
    4×75 swim flow same
    100 IM (@200IM pace)@1:40
    4×75 swim flow same
    100 IM max effort Race, blocks

8×25 warm down

View on commitswimming.com

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!