Daily Swim Coach Workout #914

Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday [10/23/22]
C3/W3
[10 days KP/ 18 bb min/ 44 jnats/ 53 wags]
6×125
[2 fr-bk/ 2fr-br/ 2dr-sw/2sc-sw] @KIM
10×25 pads (4r-l/3 padpush/3@feet)@:35
4×100 IM kick Des 1-4 (g2-5!)@1:45 on back
short finz 8×50 k/sw (2ea Fast! @:40/:45)
5x:
4 x 25 kick (sox feet) AFAP @ :45 1ea
50 easy d/s no sox
100 scull progression (low buoy + snorkel)
5x 25 sox on hands 1:00 Max Race@:50 1 ea +1pr
3×25 descend SWOLF score 1-3 sox hands
2 holding low SWOLF score (no sox)
50 easy
100 IM dive for time
100 ez rebuild sc/dr
2x
4×75 swim flow fr-ch-fr @1:10
100 IM [@400 IM pace] @1:40
4×75 swim flow same
100 IM (@200IM pace)@1:40
4×75 swim flow same
100 IM max effort Race, blocks
8×25 warm down
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
