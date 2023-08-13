Daily Swim Coach Workout #914

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday [10/23/22]

C3/W3

[10 days KP/ 18 bb min/ 44 jnats/ 53 wags]

6×125

[2 fr-bk/ 2fr-br/ 2dr-sw/2sc-sw] @KIM

10×25 pads (4r-l/3 padpush/3@feet)@:35

4×100 IM kick Des 1-4 (g2-5!)@1:45 on back

short finz 8×50 k/sw (2ea Fast! @:40/:45)

5x:

4 x 25 kick (sox feet) AFAP @ :45 1ea

50 easy d/s no sox

100 scull progression (low buoy + snorkel)

5x 25 sox on hands 1:00 Max Race@:50 1 ea +1pr

3×25 descend SWOLF score 1-3 sox hands

2 holding low SWOLF score (no sox)

50 easy

100 IM dive for time

100 ez rebuild sc/dr

2x

4×75 swim flow fr-ch-fr @1:10

100 IM [@400 IM pace] @1:40

4×75 swim flow same

100 IM (@200IM pace)@1:40

4×75 swim flow same

100 IM max effort Race, blocks

8×25 warm down