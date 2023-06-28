Daily Swim Coach Workout #909

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 16 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
4 x 100 on 1:30 – 50 derek drill, 50 swim
2:00
20 x 25 fly with fins on :30 – DPS, swim x 25
2:00
4 x 50 sprint on 1:00
2:00
10 x 100 on 1:15/1:20/1:25 – JMI
2:00
12 x 25 pressing drill on :30
2:00
8 x 75 kick on 1:05 with fins – 6 fly kicks off each wall – 25 fly kick, 25 back kick, 25 free kick
2:00
4 x 50 sprint odd on 1:00
3 x 100 ez cool down
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
JMI – Just make interval
Pressing – drill designed to use whole body on u/w kicking off start and walls
Derek Amerman
Swim Coach, Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria Area Water Wizards
