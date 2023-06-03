Daily Swim Coach Workout #902

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
[The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort OF EACH INDIVIDUAL” Vince Lombardi]
[YMCA Sate 9 Days, YMCA Nationals, 25 days.]
500 choice
3 x through [all choice]
100 white [0:10]
100 blue @ 1:30/1:35/1:40
100 purple @ 1:45/1:50/1:55
2 x
3 x 50 blue choice [rest 0:10]
1 x 150 white [0:10]
3 x through [choice one round has to be the same]
1 x 200 white choice [same choice as fast 200s except fly] @ 3:30
2 x 200 choice [both the same go right into the white #2] purple @ 3:30
1 x 200 white choice [same choice as fast 200s except fly] @ 3:30
3 x [round 1 weak stroke, round 2 free, round 3 choice]
4 x 25 choice white drill [technique swim]
3 x 50 pink choice [weak stroke
3 x
100 choice kick @ 1:20/1:25/1:30/1:35
125 frk kick @ 1:50/1:55/2:00/2:05
150 frk kick @ 2:20/2:25/2:30/2:35
200 white
Guy Gniotczynski
Head Swim Coach, YMCA at Pabst Farms and Carroll University
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.