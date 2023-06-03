Daily Swim Coach Workout #902

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

[The achievements of an organization are the results of the combined effort OF EACH INDIVIDUAL” Vince Lombardi]

[YMCA Sate 9 Days, YMCA Nationals, 25 days.]

500 choice

3 x through [all choice]

100 white [0:10]

100 blue @ 1:30/1:35/1:40

100 purple @ 1:45/1:50/1:55

2 x

3 x 50 blue choice [rest 0:10]

1 x 150 white [0:10]

3 x through [choice one round has to be the same]

1 x 200 white choice [same choice as fast 200s except fly] @ 3:30

2 x 200 choice [both the same go right into the white #2] purple @ 3:30

1 x 200 white choice [same choice as fast 200s except fly] @ 3:30

3 x [round 1 weak stroke, round 2 free, round 3 choice]

4 x 25 choice white drill [technique swim]

3 x 50 pink choice [weak stroke

3 x

100 choice kick @ 1:20/1:25/1:30/1:35

125 frk kick @ 1:50/1:55/2:00/2:05

150 frk kick @ 2:20/2:25/2:30/2:35

200 white

