Daily Swim Coach Workout #900

Workout Context

Purpose: Taper

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday AM [12/3/20]

PPP [2/8 Days Out!]

Everything treated as Last Opportunit!

Run straight At this racing pressure! It’s fun!

process/positive/prepared!

4×25 [email protected]:25

4×50 fr @:40

4×75 bk-br-fr dpc @1:15

4×100 IM 1 k/ 1sc/1 dr/ 1 sw hvo @3 bottom shoots + 3 Balance bobs

wall kicks/ finishes/ dive bursts

3×200 pull (1st & last 25 B 4 to 5 mid 150 4-5-6 breath dpc count) @3:00

kick 2x

200 im kick ez/hard by 25

finz 3×50 U/O porp

pads 12×25 3r/3l/3push/3knuckle

8×50 o=mod med e=PP you [email protected]:00

3×25 race or burst walk around

6×50 @1:00 o=mod med e=choice race pace

1×100 race broken :10/:20

100 recovery

10×25 wd rebuild