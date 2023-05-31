Daily Swim Coach Workout #900

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Taper
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Thursday AM [12/3/20]
PPP [2/8 Days Out!]
Everything treated as Last Opportunit!
Run straight At this racing pressure! It’s fun!
process/positive/prepared!
4×25 [email protected]:25
4×50 fr @:40
4×75 bk-br-fr dpc @1:15
4×100 IM 1 k/ 1sc/1 dr/ 1 sw hvo @3 bottom shoots + 3 Balance bobs
wall kicks/ finishes/ dive bursts
3×200 pull (1st & last 25 B 4 to 5 mid 150 4-5-6 breath dpc count) @3:00
kick 2x
200 im kick ez/hard by 25
finz 3×50 U/O porp
pads 12×25 3r/3l/3push/3knuckle
8×50 o=mod med e=PP you [email protected]:00
3×25 race or burst walk around
6×50 @1:00 o=mod med e=choice race pace
1×100 race broken :10/:20
100 recovery
10×25 wd rebuild
Coach Notes
pad push= paddle on head
mod=moderate
med=meditative
dpc=distance per cycle
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
