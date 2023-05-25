Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #894

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Taper
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Meters
  Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Saturday[7/23/22]
PPP
[4 futures/ 10 Jnat/ 19 JO]

Perspective/ Planning and Process/ Be a great teammate, Pull up and Never Pull Down! No Drama pr Gossip!

4×100 (75fr/25 ch DPC no splash mo soumd)
4×75 sc-dr-sw 1ea
4×50 fr drop breath
4×25 hypox flow

Pads
16×25 [4r-l/4knuckle/4padpush/4Push dr] @Coach or :35

finz
2x
4×50 u/o porp flow
4×25 max speed b/o
100 swim n/s g3 to 4

18×50 [1d/s strk bld, 1 hvo, 1 b to or pp pr speedplay] @1:10

6×75 fr flow @1:10

relay x’s/ bursts/ sprints/turns/looks

wd

JO/NT
same wu
race heats
400
200
broken 200

wd

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

0
