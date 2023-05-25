Daily Swim Coach Workout #894

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Taper
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Saturday[7/23/22]
PPP
[4 futures/ 10 Jnat/ 19 JO]
Perspective/ Planning and Process/ Be a great teammate, Pull up and Never Pull Down! No Drama pr Gossip!
4×100 (75fr/25 ch DPC no splash mo soumd)
4×75 sc-dr-sw 1ea
4×50 fr drop breath
4×25 hypox flow
Pads
16×25 [4r-l/4knuckle/4padpush/4Push dr] @Coach or :35
finz
2x
4×50 u/o porp flow
4×25 max speed b/o
100 swim n/s g3 to 4
18×50 [1d/s strk bld, 1 hvo, 1 b to or pp pr speedplay] @1:10
6×75 fr flow @1:10
relay x’s/ bursts/ sprints/turns/looks
wd
JO/NT
same wu
race heats
400
200
broken 200
wd
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
