Daily Swim Coach Workout #894

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Workout Context

Purpose: Taper

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Saturday[7/23/22]

PPP

[4 futures/ 10 Jnat/ 19 JO]

Perspective/ Planning and Process/ Be a great teammate, Pull up and Never Pull Down! No Drama pr Gossip!

4×100 (75fr/25 ch DPC no splash mo soumd)

4×75 sc-dr-sw 1ea

4×50 fr drop breath

4×25 hypox flow

Pads

16×25 [4r-l/4knuckle/4padpush/4Push dr] @Coach or :35

finz

2x

4×50 u/o porp flow

4×25 max speed b/o

100 swim n/s g3 to 4

18×50 [1d/s strk bld, 1 hvo, 1 b to or pp pr speedplay] @1:10

6×75 fr flow @1:10

relay x’s/ bursts/ sprints/turns/looks

wd

JO/NT

same wu

race heats

400

200

broken 200

wd