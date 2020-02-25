Daily Swim Coach Workout #82

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15:00 – WUTS

4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Fish Kick (Kick)

4 x 75 on 1:30 – MAHR Fly Drill : 25 Forward Press 25 3p3f 25 Single Double \\

4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Fish Kick (Kick)

4 x 75 on 1:30 – MAHR Back Drill : 50 Single Arm 25 Catchup

4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Fish Kick (Kick)

4 x 75 on 1:30 – MAHR Breast Drill : 25 3under3over 25 3up3down 25 Separation

4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Fish Kick (Kick)

4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Free Drill : 25 Side Kick 25 Pause Drill

4 x 75 on :50 – Free Overload

2x

4 x 50 on :40 – Free SPRINT!!! No Slower Than P*2oo+2

1 x 100 on 1:45 – 50 Free SPRINT KICK!! 50 MAHR Free @ TSC

4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Free Pause Drill

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free Drill : Single Arm

4x

1 x 50 on 1:00 – Free @ Pace (P*2oo)

1 x 50 on 1:00 – Choice Rec



1 x 300 on 5:00 – MAHR Free 25 Kick 50 Drill 25 Swim @ TSC

1 x 300 on 5:00 – MAHR Free Reduce SC by 100

3 x 100 on 1:10 – Free Overload

1 x 300 on 4:00 – FREE SPRINT ALL OUT!!!!

3 x 100 on 1:45 – MAHR Back Swim Reduce SC by 25

1 x 300 on 4:00 – FREE SPRINT ALL OUT!!! Match or better previous time

6 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Back Drill : Single Arm

4x

2 x 50 on 1:00 – Free @ Pace (P*2oo)

1 x 50 on 1:00 – Choice Rec