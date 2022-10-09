Daily Swim Coach Workout #794

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 28 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

400 Choice

4×50

8×25 Variable speed



800 hold [1:10 pace or lower]

175 – best 200 time

25 easy

10×100 @ 1:30 [at target 500 pace]

400 @ 5:00 [1:10 pace or lower]

400 @ 4:40 [1:10 pace or lower]

175 – best 200 time

25 easy

4x

225 @ 5:00 [best too + :45]

25 easy

5×50 @ :35

10×25 @ :20

5×50 w/flip @ :35

10×25 w/flip @ :20

200 cool down