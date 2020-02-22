Daily Swim Coach Workout #79

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warmup
600 75 Free – 25 Scull (middle)
2x
1×200 3:00 Str Dr/Free Swim
4×50 1:00 Ch Kick
1×100 1:30 50 Str Dr – 25 Free Swim – 25 Stroke Swim
4×50 :45/:40 Desc 1-4
19 underwater kick
Preset
1×200 3:00 Swim w/ ankle band
3×75 :55 Swim w/ first colony turns
1×150 2:00 Swim w/ ankle band
3×50 :40 Swim w/ fast turns
1×100 1:15 Swim w/ ankle band
3×25 :25 FAST
Preset
100 1:10 Pull
100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles
100 1:30 500 pace
200 2:20 Pull
100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles
100 1:30 500 pace
300 3:30 Pull
100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles
100 1:30 500 pace
400 4:40 Pull
100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles
100 1:30 500 pace
500 5:50 Pull
100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles
100 1:30 500 pace
Main Set
2x
3×50 :50 500 pace
3×50 :45 500 pace
4×50 :40 500 pace
100 easy
Cool Down
8:00 minutes continuous
Coach Notes
the middle scull position is done under the shoulders with in high elbow position sculling under your shoulder base with fast sculling with a very light kick but not much propulsion. The ankle bands are the TYR rally training straps. a D band could be supplemented as well. First colony turns are when you dive down under the underwater at the flags, complete dolphin kicks to the wall and then three at, perform at submerged turn and a normal (fast) breakout working on a tight tuck position.
Jerod Simek
Head Swimming Coach, Truman State University
