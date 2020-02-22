Daily Swim Coach Workout #79

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Warmup

600 75 Free – 25 Scull (middle)

2x

1×200 3:00 Str Dr/Free Swim

4×50 1:00 Ch Kick

1×100 1:30 50 Str Dr – 25 Free Swim – 25 Stroke Swim

4×50 :45/:40 Desc 1-4

19 underwater kick

Preset

1×200 3:00 Swim w/ ankle band

3×75 :55 Swim w/ first colony turns

1×150 2:00 Swim w/ ankle band

3×50 :40 Swim w/ fast turns

1×100 1:15 Swim w/ ankle band

3×25 :25 FAST

Preset

100 1:10 Pull

100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles

100 1:30 500 pace

200 2:20 Pull

100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles

100 1:30 500 pace

300 3:30 Pull

100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles

100 1:30 500 pace

400 4:40 Pull

100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles

100 1:30 500 pace

500 5:50 Pull

100 1:15 Swim w/ paddles

100 1:30 500 pace

Main Set

2x

3×50 :50 500 pace

3×50 :45 500 pace

4×50 :40 500 pace

100 easy



Cool Down

8:00 minutes continuous

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

the middle scull position is done under the shoulders with in high elbow position sculling under your shoulder base with fast sculling with a very light kick but not much propulsion. The ankle bands are the TYR rally training straps. a D band could be supplemented as well. First colony turns are when you dive down under the underwater at the flags, complete dolphin kicks to the wall and then three at, perform at submerged turn and a normal (fast) breakout working on a tight tuck position.



Jerod Simek

Head Swimming Coach, Truman State University Head Swimming Coach, Truman State University

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.