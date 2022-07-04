Daily Swim Coach Workout #706

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

Using 100s to build endurance.

Warm Up [1000]

300 loosen

200 easy pull with paddles, no buoy

100 kick choice easy/med

4 x 100 with FINS as @:15R

1) [25 kick on back + 75 free DPS]

2) [50 kick on back + 50 free DPS]

3) [75 kick on back + 25 free DPS]

4) all Free SMOOTH



Main Set [may PULL any one set of 100s] [2100]

4 x 25 KICK FAST @:10R

8 x 100 Free aerobic on interval that = :10-15R (manageable effort the whole time)

4 x 25 FREE FAST @:10R

6 x 100 Choice Descend 1-3, 4-6 on @:10-:15R

4 x 25 CHOICE FAST @:10R

4 x 100 Choice High Aerobic @:10-15R (out of your comfort zone!)



Warm Down

ZEN OUT with equipment choice until time ends

[Coach: For ‘Zen Out’ encourage to ‘just swim’ without a particular focus, just doing favorite stroke and using favorite gear – okay to let the mind wander]





Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com

Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach

[email protected]

lbendurance.com

USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon