Daily Swim Coach Workout #697

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
WU
2×150 on 2:45/3:00 100 free 50 no free
100 kick choice
4×50 on :55/1:05 swim choice
Swim
10×25 on 1:00 Working on Stroke Count
10×25 on 1:00 Working on Power Swimming
10×25 on 1:00 Working on Stroke Count and Power Swimming
#MSG
Kick
200 IM no board
4×75 on 1:30 fly/breast/free
6×50 w/fins on :45 choice
8×25 w/fins on :35 Odd Under water Even Swim fast
#MSS
Kick
100 IM no board
4×50 on 1:15 breast/free
6×50 w/fins on :55 choice
8×25 w/fins on :40 Odd Under water Even Swim fast
#MSG
Swim
4×200 on 2:45/2:55/3:15 free
4×150 on 2:15/2:30/2:45 100 free 50 back
6×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
8×50 on :50/:55/1:00 Odd IMO Even IM
10×25 on :30 choice [5 and 9 from a dive]
WD 100
#MSS
Swim
4×150 on 2:50/3:10 free
4×125 on 2:30/2:45 100 free 25 back
6×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
8×50 on 1:00/1:05 Odd IMO Even IM
8×25 on :40 choice [3 and 7 from a dive]
WD 100
Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club
