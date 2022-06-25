Daily Swim Coach Workout #697

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WU

2×150 on 2:45/3:00 100 free 50 no free

100 kick choice

4×50 on :55/1:05 swim choice

Swim

10×25 on 1:00 Working on Stroke Count

10×25 on 1:00 Working on Power Swimming

10×25 on 1:00 Working on Stroke Count and Power Swimming

#MSG

Kick

200 IM no board

4×75 on 1:30 fly/breast/free

6×50 w/fins on :45 choice

8×25 w/fins on :35 Odd Under water Even Swim fast

#MSS

Kick

100 IM no board

4×50 on 1:15 breast/free

6×50 w/fins on :55 choice

8×25 w/fins on :40 Odd Under water Even Swim fast

#MSG

Swim

4×200 on 2:45/2:55/3:15 free

4×150 on 2:15/2:30/2:45 100 free 50 back

6×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free

8×50 on :50/:55/1:00 Odd IMO Even IM

10×25 on :30 choice [5 and 9 from a dive]

WD 100

#MSS

Swim

4×150 on 2:50/3:10 free

4×125 on 2:30/2:45 100 free 25 back

6×75 on 1:25/1:35 free

8×50 on 1:00/1:05 Odd IMO Even IM

8×25 on :40 choice [3 and 7 from a dive]

WD 100



