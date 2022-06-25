Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #697

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  13 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

WU
    2×150 on 2:45/3:00 100 free 50 no free
    100 kick choice
    4×50 on :55/1:05 swim choice
Swim
    10×25 on 1:00 Working on Stroke Count
    10×25 on 1:00 Working on Power Swimming
    10×25 on 1:00 Working on Stroke Count and Power Swimming
#MSG
    Kick
        200 IM no board
        4×75 on 1:30 fly/breast/free
        6×50 w/fins on :45 choice
        8×25 w/fins on :35 Odd Under water Even Swim fast
#MSS
    Kick
        100 IM no board
        4×50 on 1:15 breast/free
        6×50 w/fins on :55 choice
        8×25 w/fins on :40 Odd Under water Even Swim fast
#MSG
    Swim
        4×200 on 2:45/2:55/3:15 free
        4×150 on 2:15/2:30/2:45 100 free 50 back
        6×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
        8×50 on :50/:55/1:00 Odd IMO Even IM
        10×25 on :30 choice [5 and 9 from a dive]
    WD 100
#MSS
    Swim
        4×150 on 2:50/3:10 free
        4×125 on 2:30/2:45 100 free 25 back
        6×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
        8×50 on 1:00/1:05 Odd IMO Even IM
        8×25 on :40 choice [3 and 7 from a dive]
    WD 100
    
        

Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club

