Brazil Breaks Another Continental Relay Record (Day 7 S. America Recap)

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Before this week’s World Championships, no South American woman had broken the 54-second mark in the 100 freestyle. Now the continent can claim two such swimmers.

24-year-old Brazilian Giovanna Diamante posted a personal-best 53.98 split in Friday’s mixed 4×100 freestyle relay, helping her squad set a new continental record in the event with a 3:24.78. Diamante came into the meet with a personal best of 54.96 from April that she’s already improved by nearly a second. In the women’s 4×100 free relay on Saturday, she clocked a 54.09 split.

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:19.40, United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel) – 2019 World Championships

Championship Record: 3:19.40, United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel) – 2019

2019 World Champion: United States (Dressel, Apple, Comerford, Manuel), 3:19.40

Relay Lineups

Australia, 3:19.38 WR Canada, 3:20.61 United States, 3:21.09 Great Britain, 3:22.44 Netherlands, 3:24.24 Brazil, 3:24.78 Italy, 3:25.83 China, 3:26.92

Anchoring the team was 17-year-old Stephanie Balduccini, who became the first South American to dip under 54 seconds on Saturday with a 53.97 in the women’s 4×100 free relay. The youngest Brazilian Olympian in 41 years, Balduccini’s 54.04 on the final leg passed Italy to place Brazil 6th.

Larissa Oliveria still holds both the Brazilian and South American records in the 100 free individually at a 54.03 from back in 2016.

26-year-old Gabriel Santos opened the relay with a 48.73 for Brazil, slightly slower than his prelims time of 48.70. But Vinicius Assuncao’s 48.03 split on the second leg kept the Brazilians within striking range before the women made their move down the stretch.

The previous South American record was also held by the Brazilians, a 3.25.58 from the 2015 World Championships. This year’s squad was .73 seconds off that mark in prelims, but they made up that time on a few legs of the finals relay.

Splits Comparisons, Brazil’s Mixed 4×100 Free Relays

It was one of three South American records that fell on the penultimate day of racing in Budapest, Hungary. It also marked the second South American relay record set by the Brazilians this week after setting the men’s 4×200 free relay standard on Thursday.

Other South American Records Set on Day 7

Brazilian distance freestyler Guilherme Costa broke his third South American record of the week, this time in the morning heats of the 1500 free with a 14:53.03 that qualified him fourth for Saturday’s final. He shaved more than two seconds off his own continental mark from December of 2019. Before Costa set the record in 2017, Ecuadorian Esteban Enderica had held the title of the fastest South American in the event with a 15:08.57 in 2016. That mark had improved by more than 15 seconds in less than six years.

Brazil’s Jhennifer Conceicao once again lowered her own South American record in the 50 breast with a 30.28 in Friday’s semifinals. The 25-year-old dropped .12 from her previous best of 30.40 from last June’s Sette Colli Trophy. Like Costa, she’s also owned the continental mark in the event since 2017. Before Conceicao swam a 30.63 in May of 2017, fellow Brazilian Tatiane Sakemi had held the South American record since 2009 with a 30.81.

Quick Hits

Viviane Jungblut became the first Brazilian to make the 800 free final at either Worlds or the Olympics when she placed 8th on Friday. The 25-year-old qualified for the final after No. 2 seed Lani Pallister tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Jungblut's 8:37.04 was slower than her 8:32.26 from prelims and her national record 8:29.30 from last December.

South American Medal Table Through Day 3