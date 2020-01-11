Daily Swim Coach Workout #36

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Team Meeting –

Pick a stroke for Shark Bait 50’s

Warm up – Snorkel and Fins – Pretty strokes – finish each being mindful of the hand positions (PINKY) and shoulder positions.

400 6:00 3rd black line Breath to GYM SIDE ONLY

4 x 25 – 4th black line and side kick:30

300 4:30 3rd black line plus 8 strokes or less per length

4 x 50 – 4th black line Plus 3/7 Drill :50

200 3:00 3rd black line, corkscrew over to heads up vertical back kick

4 x 75 – 1:20 4th black line Breath to Tree Side Only plus 6 strokes or less per length

4 x 100 1:40 4th black line plus corkscrew streamline kick on the first length, side kick after surfacing on the rest.

100 1:30 pocket fly kick

Shark Bait

Pick a stroke for 6 x 50’s

Kicking Fins

6 x 125 (100’s) 2:10 (1st and 4th 25’s are fast flutter face down)

4 x Main

2 x 175 2:30 (or 150 or 125) Paddles, no breathing 3 strokes in and out of turns

125 (or 100) Swim Your Stroke 2:00 (1st, 3rd, 5th 25 200p)

75 (or 50) Breast or Fly 1:30 (2nd 25 100p)

50 kick 1:00 (10 fast flutter kicks each length, face down)

Shark Bait – mixed strokes

