Daily Swim Coach Workout #36

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Team Meeting –
Pick a stroke for Shark Bait 50’s
Warm up – Snorkel and Fins – Pretty strokes – finish each being mindful of the hand positions (PINKY) and shoulder positions.
400 6:00 3rd black line Breath to GYM SIDE ONLY
4 x 25 – 4th black line and side kick:30
300 4:30 3rd black line plus 8 strokes or less per length
4 x 50 – 4th black line Plus 3/7 Drill :50
200 3:00 3rd black line, corkscrew over to heads up vertical back kick
4 x 75 – 1:20 4th black line Breath to Tree Side Only plus 6 strokes or less per length
4 x 100 1:40 4th black line plus corkscrew streamline kick on the first length, side kick after surfacing on the rest.
100 1:30 pocket fly kick
Shark Bait
Pick a stroke for 6 x 50’s
Kicking Fins
6 x 125 (100’s) 2:10 (1st and 4th 25’s are fast flutter face down)
4 x Main
2 x 175 2:30 (or 150 or 125) Paddles, no breathing 3 strokes in and out of turns
125 (or 100) Swim Your Stroke 2:00 (1st, 3rd, 5th 25 200p)
75 (or 50) Breast or Fly 1:30 (2nd 25 100p)
50 kick 1:00 (10 fast flutter kicks each length, face down)
Shark Bait – mixed strokes
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Shark Bait: Gather everyone’s best 50 times for the stroke they want. Line the swimmers up along the wall, shoulder to shoulder. Slowest 50 leaves on zero, next person the appropriate seconds behind… to your fastest swimmer leaves last. If all swim near their best effort, then all should finish close together. Great for racing skills on bringing it home and finishing fast.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
