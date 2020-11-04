Daily Swim Coach Workout #266

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
#outside (long course)
Warm up
8:00 swim
3x
2×50 drill
100 kick
4×25 evens build
3×100 pull 1:35 light des
Set 1
2x
200 pull or swim 2:50
4×75 IMO swim/ drill/ swim 1:20
100 im swim 1:40
100 (free/ non free by 25) non free strong 1:40
1:00 rest
Set 2 Fins
3x
2×50 fly on board kick :50
150 kick no board 2:40 (everytime you pass someone dive down and go 10 yard Uh2o)
2×50 swim best stroke :50 (breast with dolphin kick)
1:00 rest
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Uh2o = under water dolphin kick
This workout’s purpose is low CNS Monday morning shakeout. Heart rate is ideally below 170 at its peak and sustaining between 130 and 160 for the bulk of set 1&2 (this is only our 8th practice of the season).
Scott Trompeter
Head coach, Trinity university
