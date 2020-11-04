Daily Swim Coach Workout #266

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#outside (long course)

Warm up

8:00 swim

3x

2×50 drill

100 kick

4×25 evens build

3×100 pull 1:35 light des



Set 1

2x

200 pull or swim 2:50

4×75 IMO swim/ drill/ swim 1:20

100 im swim 1:40

100 (free/ non free by 25) non free strong 1:40

1:00 rest

Set 2 Fins

3x

2×50 fly on board kick :50

150 kick no board 2:40 (everytime you pass someone dive down and go 10 yard Uh2o)

2×50 swim best stroke :50 (breast with dolphin kick)

1:00 rest

