Daily Swim Coach Workout #151

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1 x 600 easy
12 x 50 @ :50 Kick w/ board (25 moderate/25 sprint)
12 x
1 x 100 @ 1:30 free w/ 1/2 each 25 underwater
2 x 50 @ :35 sprint
1 x 400 easy
12 x 50 @ 1:30 (odd drill / even sprint–[thinking about the 2nd half of 100])
#Mid-Distance
2 x 500 @ 6:00 build
#IM #Sprint
10 x 75 @ 1:10 (50 stroke / 25 free)
2 x
1 x 25 No Breath BC
1 x 50 1 Breath BC
1 x 75 2 Breaths BC
1 x 100 3 Breaths BC
1 x 600 easy
David Fox
Head Coach, Phillips Academy
