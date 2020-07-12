Daily Swim Coach Workout #151

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1 x 600 easy

12 x 50 @ :50 Kick w/ board (25 moderate/25 sprint)

12 x

1 x 100 @ 1:30 free w/ 1/2 each 25 underwater

2 x 50 @ :35 sprint



1 x 400 easy

12 x 50 @ 1:30 (odd drill / even sprint–[thinking about the 2nd half of 100])

#Mid-Distance

2 x 500 @ 6:00 build



#IM #Sprint

10 x 75 @ 1:10 (50 stroke / 25 free)



2 x

1 x 25 No Breath BC

1 x 50 1 Breath BC

1 x 75 2 Breaths BC

1 x 100 3 Breaths BC



1 x 600 easy