Daily Swim Coach Workout #100

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Warm Up

250

8×25 und fast :30 1-4 fins

3×50 und 1:00 1 fins

3×100 best 1:30

Prep Set

4×50 BK Drill 3:00

Main Workout

6×25 firestones best hold tempo :45

4×75 1:30 50 kick fast 25 swim best

7×50 1:00 IMO

3:00 rest

6×25 flags :30

4×75 1:20 25 kick fast 50 swim best

8×50 :55 odd FR even IMO

3:00 rest

6×25 :30 ST or kick

4×75 1:10 best

3:00 rest

#Varsity Nefarious 9

9×50 1-3 :50 4-6 :45 7-9 :40

#Distance Nefarious 9

9×50 1-3 :45 4-6 :40 7-9 :35

Starts

20:00

3 regular

3 relay

Warm Down

100

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

firestones: start on the wall and blast kick for 5 seconds before doing a turn and then the 25



Jacob Montecino

Head Coach, Bakersfield Christian High School Head Coach, Bakersfield Christian High School

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.