CWAC Girls Break 11-12 NAG In 400 Medley Relay

Competing at the 2018 TYR Mid Season Challenge in Chicago, the CWAC (Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club) girls broke the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 400 medley relay by close to a second in a time of 3:54.77. The previous record belonged to the Aquajets Swim Team, who were 3:55.61 back in 2010.

The relay was made up of Maya ArroyoKayla DuranGabby Veliz and Jessica Kurpeikis, and the Aquajets team that held the old record was comprised of Heidi KatterOlivia AndersonBre Thorne and Courtney Evensen.

Below, check out a split comparison between the two teams. The main difference maker came on the lead-off leg, as Arroyo’s 57.86 was well over a second quicker than Katter.

Aquajets Swim Team, 2010 CWAC, 2018
Heidi Katter – 59.20 Maya Arroyo – 57.86
Olivia Anderson – 1:03.31 Kayla Duran – 1:04.66
Bre Thorne – 1:00.15 Gabby Veliz – 1:00.04
Courtney Evensen – 52.95 Jessica Kurpeikis – 52.21
3:55.61 3:54.77

Arroyo was half a second off her best time set in the individual 100 back prelims the morning before this race (57.35), but the other three were all well under their lifetime bests on their splits.

Their swim also broke the previous Illinois state record by over five seconds, and earlier in the day the team of Kurpeikis (24.21), Brooke Manheke (25.20), Isabella Chow (26.37) and Arroyo (22.91) combined for a time of 1:38.69 in the 200 free relay which broke the state record by over two seconds and fell just shy of the 11-12 NAG set by Schroeder YMCA earlier this year in 1:38.32.

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!