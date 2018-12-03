Carsten Vissering on Fall Training: “I spend most of my free time in bed”(Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Schedule

Prelims Recap

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.73

Carsten Vissering of USC broke 51 seconds for the first time to win the men’s 100 breast in 50.88, and also becomes the first man to do it this season as he takes down Ian Finnerty‘s NCAA-leading 51.22 (and gets under the ‘A’ cut for the first time this season after being .02 off in prelims). Previously his best was 51.28 from the 2018 NCAAs.

Texas freshman Charlie Scheinfeld, who earned an ‘A’ cut this morning in a best of 51.61, further improved his best down to 51.41 to put him 3rd in the country behind only Vissering and Finnerty.

Stanford’s Matt Anderson swam a lifetime best for 3rd in 52.16, lowering his 52.37 from the 2018 Pac-12s.