CWAC 11-12 Girls Take Down Another Aquajets NAG In 200 Medley Relay

After breaking the eight-year-old 400 medley relay National Age Group Record on Saturday night, the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club girls added a second on Sunday, breaking the 200 medley mark in a time of 1:46.41. Both records previously belonged to the Aquajets Swim Team.

The team of Maya ArroyoKayla DuranBrooke Mahneke and Jessica Kurpeikis were the ones who came together to break mark of 1:47.52 from 2010, a record set at the same meet where the Aquajets had set the 400 medley mark that went down on Saturday.

Arroyo, Duran and Kurpeikis were also apart of the 400 record, while Mahneke subbed in for Gabby Veliz tonight.

The owners of the previous record were the same four swimmers who had held the mark in the 400 medley: Bre Thorne (28.20), Olivia Anderson (28.84), Heidi Katter (25.90) and Courtney Evensen (24.58). The only difference was Thorne swam fly on the 400 and then back here, while Katter did the opposite.

Splits for CWAC’s swim tonight were not available as of posting.

