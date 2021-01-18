Curzan Closes Out TAC Polar Plunge With 1:53 200 Fly Victory

TAC TITANS POLAR PLUNGE

January 15-17, 2021

Cary, NC

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on MM ‘TAC TITANS Polar Plunge Meet’

Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap

Claire Curzan won her second event of the meet tonight, finishing first in the 200 butterfly with a 1:53.75. That time for Curzan was just a little bit over her previous best of 1:53.59 from earlier this year. Curzan came in as the only sub-2:00 as fellow national teamer Charlotte Hook was a 2:00.94 for second and Taylor Bloom followed with a 2:02.94. That swim for Hook was more than 7 seconds slower than her entry time.

Curzan’s TAC teammate Brooke Zettel swam to a top-3 finish in back to back events on the final night of the meet, winning the 200 backstroke in a 2:00.11 and placing second in the 100 freestyle with a 50.55. That 200 back was Zettel’s third win of the meet, having finished first in both the 200 IM (1:58.35) and 100 breast (1:02.55) earlier this week. Zettel, a highschool senior, will make the move to Florida next year to swim for the University of Florida beginning in the 2021/2022 season.

On the boys’ side, Tate Bacon raced both the 200 breast and 200 fly, disqualifying in the former then going on to win the latter. He swam a 1:50.59 200 fly to knock 3.33 seconds off his previous best of 1:53.92. That was Bacon’s second win of the meet having won the 100 backstroke on day 2. Bacon’s 200 fly victory came as he out-touched TAC swimmer Lance Norris who was second with a 1:52.27. Bode Ringenbach rounded out the top 3 with his 1:53.19.

Jorge Murillo repeated as breaststroke victor today, winning the 200 breast in a 2:00.46. Yesterday he won the 100 breast with a swim of 53.90. The swim wasn’t quite a best time for Murillo as he hit a 1:57.01 earlier this year. Coming in right behind Murillo was Michael Cotter with a 2:01.11 and Lance Norris trailed for third with a 2:05.10.

Max Marrujo cracked the top 10 for the first this meet when he swam a 1:54.02 200 back to take the win. Marrujo topped a particularly tight field, as Wyatt Pena, Henry Lee, and Sam Reiger came in at 1:54.02, 1:54.66, and 1:54.93, respectively.

Other Notable Day 2 Results: