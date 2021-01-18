Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Curzan Closes Out TAC Polar Plunge With 1:53 200 Fly Victory

by Ben Dornan 0

January 17th, 2021 Club, News

TAC TITANS POLAR PLUNGE

  • January 15-17, 2021
  • Cary, NC
  • Short course yards (SCY)
  • Results on MM ‘TAC TITANS Polar Plunge Meet’
  • Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap

Claire Curzan won her second event of the meet tonight, finishing first in the 200 butterfly with a 1:53.75. That time for Curzan was just a little bit over her previous best of 1:53.59 from earlier this year. Curzan came in as the only sub-2:00 as fellow national teamer Charlotte Hook was a 2:00.94 for second and Taylor Bloom followed with a 2:02.94. That swim for Hook was more than 7 seconds slower than her entry time.

Curzan’s TAC teammate Brooke Zettel swam to a top-3 finish in back to back events on the final night of the meet, winning the 200 backstroke in a 2:00.11 and placing second in the 100 freestyle with a 50.55. That 200 back was Zettel’s third win of the meet, having finished first in both the 200 IM (1:58.35) and 100 breast (1:02.55) earlier this week. Zettel, a highschool senior, will make the move to Florida next year to swim for the University of Florida beginning in the 2021/2022 season.

On the boys’ side, Tate Bacon raced both the 200 breast and 200 fly, disqualifying in the former then going on to win the latter. He swam a 1:50.59 200 fly to knock 3.33 seconds off his previous best of 1:53.92. That was Bacon’s second win of the meet having won the 100 backstroke on day 2. Bacon’s 200 fly victory came as he out-touched TAC swimmer Lance Norris who was second with a 1:52.27. Bode Ringenbach rounded out the top 3 with his 1:53.19.

Jorge Murillo repeated as breaststroke victor today, winning the 200 breast in a 2:00.46. Yesterday he won the 100 breast with a swim of 53.90. The swim wasn’t quite a best time for Murillo as he hit a 1:57.01 earlier this year. Coming in right behind Murillo was Michael Cotter with a 2:01.11 and Lance Norris trailed for third with a 2:05.10.

Max Marrujo cracked the top 10 for the first this meet when he swam a 1:54.02 200 back to take the win. Marrujo topped a particularly tight field, as Wyatt Pena, Henry Lee, and Sam Reiger came in at 1:54.02, 1:54.66, and 1:54.93, respectively.

Other Notable Day 2 Results:

  • After 5 2nd place finishes earlier in the meet, Liberty commit Sydney Strickland picked up a win in the 100 freestyle with a 50.42.
  • 50 freestyle winner Michael Ivy also won the 100 freestyle today with a 45.28.
  • Samantha Armand won the 200 breast with a 2:20.55, more than 5 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jennifer Strout (2:25.56).

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!