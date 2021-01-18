Daily Swim Coach Workout #340

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up:
12×100 free/back/breast 50 kick/50 swim @ 20 sec rest
Kick Work: Repeat 4x w/fins
1×150 @ 2:15 IM/free kick
2×50 @ 1:00 IM order swim/kick
Drill Series: Repeat 4x free/back/breast/fly
1×100 @ 1:45 pull w/buoy
1×50 @ 1:00 25 right/25 left
1×50 @ 1:00 swim
Distance free/IM work:
1×500 @ 9:00 free 100 swim/400 kick
4×100 @ 1:45 IM (desc to 400 IM pace)
1×500 @ 9:00 200 swim/300 kick
3×100 @ 1:45 IM (hold 400 IM pace)
1×500 @ 9:00 300 swim/200 kick
2×100 @ 1:45 IM (desc to 200 IM pace)
1×500 @ 9:00 400 swim/100 kick
1×100 @ 1:45 IM (200 IM pace)
1×500 @ 9:00 chase swim
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
