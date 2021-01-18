Ann Arbor Pioneer Handily Wins MHSAA Girls Division I State Meet, Sweeps Relays

MHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Division I Championships

TEAM STANDINGS (TOP 5)

Ann Arbor Pioneer – 368 Farmington Hills Mercy – 184 Northville HS – 164 Brighton HS – 159 Grand Haven HS – 150

This past weekend played host to the MHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Division I state meet at Hudsonville High School. As was projected by the psych sheet, Ann Arbor Pioneer brought home the state trophy, and did so by a huge margin, doubling runner-up Farmington Hills Mercy’s score.

Pioneer won all 3 relays, breaking the pool records in all 3 as well. In the 200 medley relay, Quoia Sam (26.05), Edwina Jalet (28.82), Stella Chapman (25.38), and Sophia Guo (24.00) teamed up for a 1:44.25. The previous pool record was held by Holland West Ottawa at 1:46.47 from 2015.

Guo then went on to anchor the 200 free relay as well, providing a 24.50 split. Lily Cramer led the squad off in 24.11, and was followed by Amelia Weyhing in 23.78, and Autumn Bullinger in 24.14. Pioneer clocked a 1:36.53, breaking the pool record of 1:36.54 by .01 seconds.

In the 400 free relay, Stella Chapman led Pioneer off with a 53.88, and was followed by Weyhing, Vivivan VanRenterghem, and Lily Cramer with splits of 52.54, 52.16, and 51.39 respectively. The squad swam a 3:29.97, breaking the pool record of 3:31.62.

Out of the members of the winning relays, Vivian VanRenterghem and Stella Chapman each went on to win an individual event. VanRenterghem took the 200 free in a tight race with Brighton’s Victoria Schreiber and Northville’s Emily Roden. While the trio remained very tightly packed throughout the entire race, Roden had established a very slight lead at the 100 mark. Van Renterghem used a last 50 split of 28.66 to propel her way to the finish, getting her hand on the wall in 1:52.34, with Schreiber in 2nd (1:52.57) and Roden in 3rd (1:52.67).

Stella Chapman, a Pioneer freshman, went on to win the 100 back, swimming a 55.36 to touch as the only swimmer under 56 seconds. Chapman’s time also broke the pool record, which stood at 57.39.

Brady Kendall, a Plymouth HS junior, posted a pair of dominant wins. Kendall swam a 22.98 in the 50 free, winning the race by a whopping .67 seconds, and breaking the pool record of 23.39. She went on to post a 54.35 in the 100 fly, finishing 1st by well over a second. That swim also marked a new pool record, and closed in on the MHSAA all-division record of 53..73 held by Morgan Kraus.

Farmington Hills Mercy senior Greta Gidley also picked up a pair of event wins, taking the 200 IM and 500 free. Gidley was ahead from the very start in the 200 IM, and expanded on that lead throughout the race, finishing 1st by 3 seconds with a 2:00.69. That was yet another pool record, breaking Kathryn Ackerman’s 2:01.65 mark. Gidley then swam a 4:58.52 in the 500 free, marking another victory, and another pool record. She was the only swimmer in the field to crack the 5:00 mark.

Stevenson sophomore McKenzie Siroky got out to an early lead in the 100 breast, splitting 28.47 on the first 50, which was the fastest split in the field by over a second. She then came home in 32.98, which again, was the fastest split in the field by over half a second. Siroky’s final time of 1:01.45 also broke Claire Tuttle’s pool record of 1:03.55, and put Siroky within a second of Miranda Tucker’s all-division MHSAA record of 1:00.56.

Holland West Ottawa senior Lilly Brandt clocked a 51.53 to win the 100 free in a tight race with Kotoko Blair (51.60) from Novi HS.