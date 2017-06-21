CSCAA Surpasses Halfway Mark in Wright State Fundraiser

Halfway through the CSCAA‘s fundraising campaign to save Wright State swimming for another season, they have surpassed the halfway mark of their goal.

It was announced June 10th that it would require $85,000 in donations to save the program, and the deadline for the money was June 30th. Now ten days in and with ten to go, they have now hit over $44,000, nearly 52% of the goal. To reach $85,000 by the 30th they’ll need an average of approximately $4,100 in donations per day.

If the campaign reaches their goal by June 30th, the CSCAA will transfer a sum of $76,500 directly to Wright State University for the sole purpose of preserving the swim & dive program. The additional $8,500 will only be made available once an external foundation supporting the program is established.

The team was initially proposed to be axed as part of mass budget cuts at the school, but was saved with a last minute motion at the Board of Trustees meeting on June 8th. The Board voted that the university President would work with the Director of Athletics to see if it was possible to save the team, with the deadline for a solution being June 30th. They then came up with the necessary goal of $85,000.

Many programs have submitted donations, with some of the most recent ones being Rose-Hulman, Carthage, and Ohio Wesleyan Swimming & Diving.

If the fundraising effort falls short, all funds will be returned to the donors.

WAYS TO DONATE