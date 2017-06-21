USA Men’s Water Polo Defeat Kazakhstan 14-10 On Day 2 Of Super Finals

The USA Men’s National Team defeated Kazakhstan 14-10 in their second game at the FINA World League Super Final earlier today. Johnny Hooper (Los Angeles, CA/California/LA Premier) scored three goals to lead the offense while McQuin Baron (North Tustin, CA/USC/Regency) and Drew Holland (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Lamorinda) split time in net recording nine saves. Team USA returns to action on Thursday against Serbia at 10:20am et/7:20am pt. Live streaming is scheduled to be available on the final two days of action this Saturday and Sunday on beIN Sports 7 (cable login required).

Team USA started off strong leading 3-0 after the first quarter and 7-3 at halftime. They kept control of the match in the second half adding four more goals in the third to go ahead 11-5. In the fourth quarter Kazakhstan looked to rally with five goals but the United States answered with three more scores to win the game by four.

The United States went 4/7 on power plays and 1/1 on penalty shots while Kazakhstan went 4/8 on power plays and 1/1 on penalty shots.

Scoring

USA 14 (3, 4, 4, 3) J. Hooper 3, M. De Trane 2, A. Obert 2, N. Carniglia 2, T. Dunstan 2, M. Vavic 1, A. Bowen 1, B. Hallock 1

KAZ 10 (0, 3, 2, 5)

Saves – USA – M. Baron 5, D. Holland 4

6×5 – USA – 4/7 – KAZ – 4/8

Penalties – USA – 1/1 – KAZ – 1/1

Press Release courtesy of USA Water Polo.