Coleman’s Carpool – Jack Brown previews World Champs via Dragon Ball Z

In Coleman’s Carpool we get the insider’s perspective on your favorite swimmers. SwimSwam Head of Production, Coleman Hodges, invites swimmers to take a ride with him and talk about anything…except swimming. Mostly.

Jack Brown is a veteran full of sage wisdom in the swimming world. He’s been there, done that, and makes the T-shirt look good. A product of Swim Atlanta, he competed under Frank Busch at Arizona collegiately, where he contributed to a team title in 2008 and was a multiple time All American and National Teamer. He competed at 3 different Olympic Trials (08, 12, 16), semi-finaling in both the 200 IM and 200 Breast in 2012 (and making his old man comeback in the 100 breast for 2016). Currently, he’s finishing his PhD in Sports Psychology at the University of Missouri, where he also just finished his first year as a full time assistant coach for the Tigers’ Mens and Womens swimming programs.

I got to know Jack because we coached for Columbia Swim Club together before he was offered the full time position at Mizzou. He’s exceptionally fun to be around, in part because 90% of the time he’s the most energetic one in or out of the pool, and the most talkative. I love talking with Jack about a myriad of topics, including swimming, anime, and music. So for this carpool I tried to incorporate all of those common interests!