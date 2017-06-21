Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy Signs with Speedo USA

SPEEDO USA, a division of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH), today announced their 2017 roster of elite swimmers in advance of the upcoming national and world championship swimming competitions. Anchored by returning veterans Nathan Adrian, Missy Franklin, Conor Dwyer, Cullen Jones and Elizabeth Beisel, Team Speedo USA welcomes Ryan Murphy, its most recent addition to the team, as well as newcomers Kevin Cordes, Katie Meili, Hali Flickinger and Becca Meyers.

Hailing from cities across the United States, Team Speedo USA’s 10 athletes boast a combined 16 Olympics and Paralympics’ worth of experience, where they have won 35 medals (23 gold, five silver, seven bronze). In total, they have also competed in 16 World Championships, garnering an additional 38 medals (21 gold, nine silver, eight bronze). Team Speedo USA holds 12 world records and 16 American records.

“Team Speedo USA has always been a force to be reckoned with in the water, and this year’s team reinforces our dominant position on the blocks and podium,” said Speedo USA President John Graham. “We have assembled a truly dynamic group of brand ambassadors, from their world-class expertise in the pool to the way they represent Speedo in the community with our incredible fans and on the national and global stage. We look forward to watching them compete throughout the summer and beyond.”

Outside of competition, each athlete touches Speedo USA’s additional initiatives of Speedo Fit and aquatic fitness; water safety and the “Begin to Swim” program; and other community and brand initiatives that engage with Speedo USA’s fan base.

L-R: Cullen Jones, Kevin Cordes, Nathan Adrian, Elizabeth Beisel, Ryan Murphy, Katie Meili, Conor Dwyer, Hali Flickinger, Missy Franklin. (Becca Meyers not pictured.)

