Record 720 Swimming & Diving Teams Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced today that a total of 720 swimming & diving teams have received Scholar All-American recognition, the highest total in the history of the association and the first time the total has exceeded 700. During the 2017 spring semester, the 720 teams achieved a grade point of 3.0 or higher.

One of the main reasons why the number of teams is at an all-time high is that we’re seeing a growth in the sport as a whole. The number of institutions supporting swim & dive programs is at a ten year high. The three programs who just had their inaugural season – Salem International University, University of Ozarks and McKendree University – all posted the highest or second highest GPA in their respective division.

On the men’s side the Ivy League led the way in Division I, with Harvard, Dartmouth and Brown posting the top three averages. Harvard led with a 3.57 GPA. Division II was led by Urbana College who posted a 3.69 GPA, just ahead of Salem (3.67). In Division III Ozarks tied Vassar College for the highest average with 3.71. SCAD-Savannah (3.63) and the Fashion Institute of Technology (3.84) led all NAIA and NJCAA teams respectively.

For women it was Brown at the top of the heap in Division I, posting an average of 3.77 to beat out South Carolina and Northern Iowa (both 3.71). McKendree posted a perfect 4.00 for the top spot in Division II (four person team), and Connecticut College (3.78) led the way in Division III. In the NAIA Tabor College led the way with a 3.61 while the Fashion Institute of Technology earned a 3.34 to lead all Junior Colleges.

SPRING 2017 CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

NCAA DIVISION I

Men’s Teams 3.43 Alabama

3.37 American

3.33 Arizona State

3.05 Army / West Point

3.24 Ball State

3.16 Binghamton University

3.13 Boston College

3.09 Brigham Young

3.53 Brown

3.25 Bryant

3.46 Canisius

3.22 Cincinnati

3.24 Cleveland State

3.17 Colgate

3.10 Columbia

3.29 Connecticut

3.23 Cornell

3.56 Dartmouth

3.45 Davidson

3.30 Denver

3.25 Drexel

3.25 Duke

3.10 East Carolina

3.41 Eastern Illinois

3.13 Eastern Michigan

3.13 Evansville

3.13 Florida

3.01 Florida State

3.30 Fordham

3.07 Gardner-Webb

3.21 George Mason

3.10 George Washington

3.35 Georgetown

3.18 Georgia

3.05 Georgia Tech

3.49 Grand Canyon

3.22 Green Bay

3.57 Harvard

3.13 Hawaii

3.11 Illinois-Chicago

3.24 Incarnate Word

3.20 Indiana

3.26 Iona

3.19 IUPUI

3.25 Kentucky

3.10 La Salle

3.22 Lehigh

3.25 Louisiana State

3.23 Louisville

3.17 Loyola (MD)

3.19 Manhattan

3.34 Marist

3.12 Miami (OH)

3.37 Michigan

3.47 Michigan State

3.14 Minnesota

3.18 Missouri

3.51 Missouri State

3.12 Mount St. Mary’s

3.04 Navy

3.15 NC State

3.11 NJIT

3.07 North Carolina

3.25 Northwestern

3.26 Notre Dame

3.37 Oakland

3.02 Ohio State

3.17 Old Dominion

3.41 Penn

3.02 Penn State

3.30 Princeton

3.18 Providence

3.18 Purdue

3.23 Rider

3.26 Saint Louis

3.43 Seton Hall

3.33 South Carolina

3.06 South Dakota State

3.02 Southern California

3.36 Southern Illinois

3.31 Southern Methodist

3.38 St. Bonaventure

3.46 Stanford

3.12 SUNY Buffalo

3.10 Tennessee

3.07 Texas

3.23 Texas A&M

3.07 Texas Christian

3.06 Towson

3.06 UMBC

3.11 UNLV

3.17 Utah

3.21 Villanova

3.21 Virginia

3.12 Virginia Tech

3.33 William & Mary

3.03 Wright State

3.21 Wyoming

3.23 Xavier

3.46 Yale Women’s Teams 3.04 Air Force

3.51 Akron

3.46 Alabama

3.65 American

3.50 Arizona

3.65 Arizona State

3.53 Arkansas

3.27 Army / West Point

3.21 Auburn

3.65 Ball State

3.17 Binghamton University

3.66 Boise State

3.42 Boston College

3.69 Bowling Green

3.77 Brown

3.19 Bryant

3.47 Bucknell

3.14 Butler

3.29 California

3.62 Campbell

3.43 Canisius

3.40 Cincinnati

3.26 Clemson

3.20 Cleveland State

3.58 Colgate

3.31 Colorado State

3.51 Columbia

3.43 Connecticut

3.49 Cornell

3.00 CSU Bakersfield

3.50 Dartmouth

3.40 Davidson

3.49 Denver

3.59 Drexel

3.46 Duke

3.57 Duquesne

3.49 East Carolina

3.39 Eastern Illinois

3.54 Eastern Michigan

3.41 Evansville

3.26 Fairfield

3.49 Florida

3.43 Florida Atlantic

3.52 Florida Gulf Coast

3.35 Florida International

3.33 Florida State

3.36 Fordham

3.38 Fresno State

3.61 Gardner-Webb

3.53 George Mason

3.33 George Washington

3.50 Georgetown

3.32 Georgia

3.46 Georgia Southern

3.11 Georgia Tech

3.70 Grand Canyon

3.50 Green Bay

3.65 Harvard

3.41 Hawaii

3.45 Houston

3.51 Idaho

3.46 Illinois

3.51 Illinois State

3.16 Illinois-Chicago

3.41 Incarnate Word

3.46 Indiana

3.15 Indiana State

3.67 Iona

3.29 Iowa

3.53 Iowa State

3.58 IUPUI

3.38 James Madison

3.59 Kansas

3.51 Kentucky

3.24 La Salle

3.35 Lehigh

3.60 Liberty

3.52 Little Rock

3.42 LIU-Brooklyn

3.20 Louisiana State

3.62 Loyola (MD)

3.36 Loyola Marymount

3.32 Manhattan

3.29 Marist

3.63 Marshall

3.22 Massachusetts

3.52 Miami (FL)

3.43 Miami (OH)

3.36 Michigan

3.51 Michigan State

3.41 Minnesota

3.49 Missouri

3.54 Missouri State

3.14 Monmouth (NJ)

3.53 Mount St. Mary’s

3.13 Navy

3.40 NC State

3.61 Nebraska

3.46 Nevada

3.24 New Hampshire 3.55 New Mexico

3.29 New Mexico State

3.28 North Carolina

3.47 North Dakota

3.43 North Texas

3.33 Northeastern

3.32 Northern Arizona

3.71 Northern Iowa

3.53 Northwestern

3.47 Notre Dame

3.56 Oakland

3.48 Ohio

3.55 Ohio State

3.37 Old Dominion

3.30 Oregon State

3.26 Pacific

3.48 Penn

3.40 Penn State

3.12 Pepperdine

3.45 Pittsburgh

3.36 Princeton

3.46 Providence

3.35 Purdue

3.38 Rhode Island

3.54 Rice

3.33 Richmond

3.35 Rider

3.46 Rutgers

3.40 Sacred Heart

3.42 Saint Francis (PA)

3.50 Saint Louis

3.21 San Diego

3.48 San Jose State

3.61 Seattle

3.55 Seton Hall

3.56 Siena

3.71 South Carolina

3.58 South Dakota

3.36 South Dakota State

3.15 Southern California

3.59 Southern Illinois

3.64 Southern Methodist

3.57 St. Bonaventure

3.63 Stanford

3.53 SUNY Buffalo

3.38 Tennessee

3.43 Texas

3.42 Texas A&M

3.38 Texas Christian

3.38 Toledo

3.39 Towson

3.33 Tulane

3.18 UC Santa Barbara

3.28 UC-Davis

3.38 UCLA

3.41 UNC Asheville

3.27 UNLV

3.28 Utah

3.43 Vanderbilt

3.23 Vermont

3.45 Villanova

3.46 Virginia

3.53 Virginia Tech

3.38 Wagner

3.33 Washington State

3.41 West Virginia

3.60 William & Mary

3.45 Wisconsin

3.57 Wright State

3.29 Wyoming

3.39 Xavier

3.59 Yale

3.47 Youngstown State

NCAA DIVISION II

Men’s Teams 3.35 – Adelphi

3.10 – Ashland

3.35 – Bentley

3.60 – Bridgeport

3.29 – Cal Baptist

3.41 – Carson-Newman

3.00 – Clarion

3.08 – Colorado Mesa

3.12 – Concordia-Irvine

3.29 – Davis & Elkins

3.33 – Delta State

3.01 – Drury

3.00 – Emmanuel

3.15 – Findlay

3.35 – Florida Southern

3.41 – Florida Tech

3.15 – Fresno Pacific

3.31 – Gannon

3.11 – Grand Valley

3.02 – Indiana (PA)

3.57 – Indianapolis

3.16 – Le Moyne

3.36 – Lewis

3.42 – Limestone

3.11 – Lindenwood

3.07 – McKendree

3.27 – Mines

3.23 – Missouri S&T

3.31 – Northern Michigan

3.33 – Nova Southeastern

3.25 – Pace

3.27 – Queens (NC)

3.43 – Rollins

3.08 – Saint Leo

3.24 – Saint Michael’s

3.08 – Saint Rose

3.67 – Salem International

3.05 – Shippensburg

3.10 – St. Cloud State

3.07 – Tampa

3.19 – Truman State

3.69 – Urbana

3.02 – West Chester

3.51 – West Virginia Wesleyan

3.15 – William Jewell

3.36 – Wingate Women’s Teams 3.80 – Adelphi

3.22 – Alaska-Fairbanks

3.41 – Ashland

3.15 – Assumption

3.13 – Augustana (SD)

3.51 – Bentley

3.53 – Bridgeport

3.20 – Cal Baptist

3.21 – Cal State East Bay

3.52 – Cal U – PA

3.50 – Carson-Newman

3.46 – Clarion

3.16 – Colorado Mesa

3.41 – Concordia-Irvine

3.30 – Converse

3.63 – Davis & Elkins

3.33 – Delta State

3.20 – Drury

3.65 – East Stroudsburg

3.37 – Edinboro

3.50 – Emmanuel

3.34 – Fairmont State

3.55 – Findlay

3.52 – Florida Southern

3.41 – Florida Tech

3.35 – Fresno Pacific

3.56 – Gannon

3.25 – Grand Valley

3.40 – Henderson State

3.14 – Hillsdale

3.42 – Indiana (PA)

3.44 – Indianapolis

3.16 – Kutztown

3.56 – Le Moyne

3.38 – Lenoir-Rhyne

3.29 – Lewis

3.27 – Limestone

3.68 – Lindenwood

3.68 – LIU Post

3.45 – Lock Haven

3.60 – Lynn

3.50 – Mary

3.30 – Maryville

4.00 – McKendree

3.05 – Millersville

3.31 – Mines

3.53 – Minnesota State

3.33 – Minnesota-Moorhead

3.41 – Nebraska at Kearney

3.23 – Northern Michigan

3.66 – Northern State

3.38 – Nova Southeastern

3.41 – Oklahoma Baptist

3.53 – Pace

3.50 – Queens (NC)

3.52 – Rollins

3.24 – Saginaw Valley State

3.51 – Saint Leo

3.43 – Saint Michael’s

3.40 – Saint Rose

3.67 – Salem International

3.28 – Shippensburg

3.15 – Simon Fraser

3.46 – Sioux Falls

3.23 – Southern Connecticut

3.54 – St. Cloud State

3.25 – Tampa

3.46 – Truman State

3.02 – UC San Diego

3.68 – Urbana

3.49 – West Chester

3.47 – West Florida

3.50 – West Virginia Wesleyan

3.57 – William Jewell

3.49 – Wingate

NCAA DIVISION III

Men’s Teams 3.17 – Albion

3.21 – Alfred

3.25 – Alfred State

3.46 – Amherst

3.17 – Arcadia

3.37 – Babson

3.28 – Bard

3.28 – Bates

3.08 – Beloit

3.07 – Berry

3.36 – Bowdoin

3.33 – Brandeis

3.06 – Bridgewater State

3.17 – Cabrini

3.67 – Cal Tech

3.36 – Calvin

3.41 – Carleton

3.23 – Carnegie Mellon

3.15 – Carthage

3.61 – Case Western Reserve

3.30 – Catholic

3.17 – Chapman

3.31 – Chicago

3.35 – Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

3.18 – Clark

3.19 – Coast Guard

3.39 – Colby

3.52 – Colorado College

3.47 – Conn College

3.23 – Denison

3.23 – DePauw

3.30 – Dickinson

3.14 – Drew

3.53 – Elms

3.46 – Emory

3.03 – Franklin

3.26 – Franklin & Marshall

3.04 – Gettysburg

3.50 – Grinnell

3.08 – Grove City

3.24 – Gustavus

3.30 – Hamilton

3.15 – Hartwick

3.33 – Hendrix

3.24 – Hood

3.10 – Hope

3.09 – Illinois Tech

3.28 – Illinois Wesleyan

3.16 – Ithaca

3.54 – Johns Hopkins

3.46 – Kalamazoo

3.05 – Keene State

3.45 – Kenyon

3.30 – King’s (PA)

3.49 – Knox

3.26 – Lake Forest

3.11 – Lawrence

3.21 – Lewis & Clark

3.20 – Luther

3.44 – Macalester

3.00 – Marywood

3.44 – McDaniel

3.03 – Merchant Marine Academy

3.12 – Messiah

3.45 – MIT

3.02 – Montclair State

3.25 – Mount Union

3.35 – Nazareth

3.44 – Nebraska Wesleyan

3.10 – Norwich

3.36 – NYU

3.34 – Oberlin

3.33 – Occidental

3.02 – Ohio Northern

3.38 – Olivet

3.71 – Ozarks

3.06 – Pacific Lutheran

3.19 – Penn State-Behrend

3.63 – Pomona-Pitzer

3.58 – Principia

3.14 – Puget Sound

3.08 – Randolph-Macon

3.02 – Redlands

3.35 – Regis

3.34 – Rhodes

3.51 – Rochester

3.14 – Roger Williams

3.16 – Rose-Hulman

3.04 – Rowan

3.14 – RPI

3.18 – Saint Vincent

3.25 – Sarah Lawrence

3.18 – Scranton

3.10 – Sewanee

3.27 – Simpson

3.08 – Skidmore

3.21 – Southwestern

3.51 – Springfield

3.11 – St. Lawrence

3.41 – St. Mary’s (MD)

3.13 – St. Olaf

3.23 – St. Thomas

3.24 – SUNY Geneseo

3.24 – SUNY Oneonta

3.51 – Swarthmore

3.01 – TCNJ

3.32 – Transylvania

3.21 – Trinity (CT)

3.06 – Trinity U

3.39 – Tufts

3.16 – Union (NY)

3.20 – Ursinus

3.71 – Vassar

3.30 – Wabash

3.21 – Washington & Jefferson

3.24 – Washington & Lee

3.43 – Washington University (MO)

3.40 – Wesleyan

3.17 – Wheaton (IL)

3.17 – Wheaton (MA)

3.47 – Whitman

3.23 – Whitworth

3.20 – Wilkes

3.16 – Willamette

3.56 – Williams

3.03 – Wittenberg

3.29 – Wooster Women’s Teams 3.43 – Albion

3.08 – Albright

3.23 – Alfred

3.14 – Alfred State

3.04 – Allegheny

3.36 – Amherst

3.40 – Anderson University

3.55 – Arcadia

3.50 – Augustana

3.38 – Austin College

3.34 – Babson

3.42 – Bard

3.37 – Bates

3.36 – Beloit

3.52 – Berry

3.50 – Birmingham Southern

3.53 – Bowdoin

3.32 – Brandeis

3.14 – Bridgewater

3.18 – Bridgewater State

3.44 – Buffalo State

3.18 – Cabrini

3.03 – Cal Tech

3.51 – Calvin

3.55 – Carleton

3.48 – Carnegie Mellon

3.48 – Carthage

3.58 – Case Western Reserve

3.40 – Catholic

3.35 – Chapman

3.67 – Chatham

3.42 – Chicago

3.43 – Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

3.28 – Clark

3.29 – Coast Guard

3.58 – Colby

3.62 – Colorado College

3.78 – Conn College

3.40 – Denison

3.35 – DePauw

3.35 – Dickinson

3.50 – Drew

3.05 – Eastern Connecticut State

3.57 – Elms

3.47 – Emory

3.57 – Emory & Henry

3.43 – Franklin

3.30 – Franklin & Marshall

3.14 – Frostburg State

3.40 – Gettysburg

3.23 – Goucher

3.54 – Grinnell

3.33 – Grove City

3.33 – Gustavus

3.51 – Hamilton

3.19 – Hartwick

3.34 – Hendrix

3.34 – Hollins

3.44 – Hood

3.46 – Hope

3.45 – Illinois Tech

3.35 – Illinois Wesleyan

3.66 – Ithaca

3.24 – John Carroll

3.56 – Johns Hopkins

3.41 – Kalamazoo

3.32 – Keene State

3.49 – Kenyon

3.32 – King’s (PA)

3.55 – Knox

3.40 – Lake Forest

3.63 – Lawrence

3.49 – Lewis & Clark

3.34 – Luther

3.35 – Lycoming

3.61 – Macalester

3.48 – Mary Washington

3.31 – Marywood

3.54 – McDaniel

3.00 – Merchant Marine Academy

3.59 – Messiah

3.32 – Mills

3.23 – Minnesota-Morris

3.64 – MIT

3.46 – Montclair State

3.73 – Mount Holyoke

3.60 – Mount Union

3.28 – Nazareth

3.56 – Nebraska Wesleyan

3.39 – New England

3.32 – Norwich

3.57 – NYU

3.56 – Oberlin

3.60 – Occidental

3.26 – Ohio Northern

3.35 – Olivet

3.16 – Ozarks

3.59 – Pacific Lutheran

3.07 – Penn State-Behrend

3.05 – Pittsburgh-Bradford

3.67 – Pomona-Pitzer

3.35 – Principia

3.26 – Puget Sound

3.09 – Randolph-Macon

3.30 – Redlands

3.41 – Regis

3.41 – Rhodes

3.45 – Ripon

3.26 – Rochester

3.26 – Roger Williams

3.28 – Rose-Hulman

3.65 – RPI

3.34 – Saint Benedict

3.11 – Saint Joseph [CT]

3.54 – Saint Vincent

3.45 – Salisbury

3.58 – Sarah Lawrence

3.56 – Scranton

3.20 – Sewanee

3.66 – Simmons

3.30 – Simpson

3.39 – Skidmore

3.59 – Smith

3.33 – Southwestern

3.59 – Springfield

3.72 – St. Catherine University 3.33 – St. Joseph’s Long Island

3.41 – St. Lawrence

3.65 – St. Mary’s (MD)

3.32 – St. Olaf

3.56 – St. Thomas

3.25 – Staten Island

3.05 – SUNY Cortland

3.31 – SUNY Fredonia

3.32 – SUNY Geneseo

3.32 – SUNY Oneonta

3.17 – SUNY Oswego

3.47 – Susquehanna

3.33 – Swarthmore

3.32 – Sweet Briar

3.56 – TCNJ

3.66 – Transylvania

3.46 – Trinity (CT)

3.28 – Trinity U

3.56 – Tufts

3.30 – UMass Dartmouth

3.36 – Union (NY)

3.24 – Ursinus

3.25 – UW-Whitewater

3.63 – Vassar

3.50 – Washington & Jefferson

3.39 – Washington & Lee

3.43 – Washington College (MD)

3.52 – Washington University (MO)

3.40 – Wellesley

3.59 – Wesleyan

3.17 – Western Connecticut

3.35 – Western New England

3.33 – Westfield State

3.32 – Westminster

3.56 – Wheaton (IL)

3.35 – Wheaton (MA)

3.58 – Whitman

3.51 – Whittier

3.36 – Whitworth

3.48 – Widener

3.10 – Wilkes

3.40 – Willamette

3.31 – William Paterson

3.57 – Williams

3.28 – Wittenberg

3.33 – Wooster

3.39 – York (PA)

NAIA

Men 3.23 – Asbury

3.25 – Biola

3.19 – Cumberlands

3.41 – Lindsey Wilson

3.24 – Morningside

3.20 – Olivet Nazarene

3.63 – SCAD-Savannah

3.20 – Union (KY)

3.19 – Wayland Baptist Women 3.51 – Asbury

3.26 – Biola

3.35 – Brenau

3.27 – Columbia College

3.43 – Cumberlands

3.41 – Lindsey Wilson

3.44 – Morningside

3.58 – Olivet Nazarene

3.45 – SCAD-Savannah

3.61 – Tabor

3.50 – Union (KY)

3.27 – Wayland Baptist

JUNIOR COLLEGE